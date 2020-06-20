School delivered food without permission and parents crowded outside

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) made a strong wake-up call to the principal of the Napoleón Quesada Salazar school in Zapote for the delivery of food without heeding to Health protocols and guidelines.

The images posted social networks are evidence of parents crowding the outside of the school, no social distancing, and very few with face masks.

As confirmed by María Julia Picado, Supervisor of the School Circuit 03, the principal is new to her position, however, this is not a reason for her to claim ignorance, so she was reprimanded for disrespecting the times defined by the MEP and proceed without authorization.

Picado added that she will follow up on the issue since a situation like this can never be repeated.

In accordance with the provisions of the MEP, the fourth delivery of food is scheduled to take place from June 22 to 26, under strict sanitary measures and MEP protocols:

The MEP together with the director of the educational center must organize the logistics of delivery and compliance with the protocol established by the Ministry of Health.

Those in charge must collect the packages when arriving at the educational center according to the stipulated delivery times and days, and keep a distance of two meters from the other person.

It is recommended that the delivery times of the food packages be made in order of the names of the beneficiaries.

When the educational center has a number of beneficiaries greater than 300 students, it is recommended to deliver the packages in two or three days, in order to avoid crowding.

It is not recommended to serve more than 50 parents or caregivers per hour.

Public schools are a source of meals for many school children. The closure of classes due to the coronavirus pandemic means many children missing out on what for some is the only good meal a day.

Thus, the MEP has been distributing food packages.