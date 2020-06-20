Saturday, 20 June 2020
Friday afternoon there was no room for all the cars on the road

Despite the pleas and the calls by the authorities to stay home, it seems that many ignored it

by Rico
Despite the call, the plea by the Minister of Health to stay home, and the vehicular restrictions to avoid infections and the spread of the COVID-19, it seems that many ignored it.

Photo from social networks

In the streets of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) this Friday afternoon, there figuratively was no room for all the cars on the road.

The points with the most congestion are the entrances to supermarkets and shopping centers in area such as Curridabat, Zapote, and Escazú. The Ruta 27 toll stations at Escazu were pre-pandemic.

Photo from social networks

Possibly the announcement of the tightening of the sanitary vehicle restriction measures for the weekend, the announcement that malls, retail stores and restaurants would not reopen on the weekend as had been expected, caused many to take to the streets what could be said Friday to be the eve of Father’s Day instead of Saturday.

Photo from social networks

The recommendation is to stay home this weekend. But if you need to go out, keep in mind the 10 points explain the vehicle restriction for Saturday and Sunday.

