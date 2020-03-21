The Minister of Finance, Rodrigo Chaves, alerted this Friday about a new scam in which scammers use as an excuse the tax moratorium proposed by the Government to mitigate the adverse effects of covid-19, in order to request confidential information via phone.

“It hurts me a lot to have to tell you that there are scammers trying to take advantage of the situation we are experiencing in the country with the covid-19. We introduced a tax moratorium at the Treasury to help, however, there are malicious people, scoundrels, I say, calling the citizenry to ask them for personal and bank information,” said Chaves.

The Treasury reported that it also does not request taxpayers to install programs on their computer equipment by telephone.

People can report this type of deception by calling the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial at 800-8000-645.

