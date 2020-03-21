Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s “La Negrita” (La Virgen de los Ángeles). Yes, the Patron Saint of Costa Rica will be taking to the air this weekend, flown all over the entire country, in order to motivate Costa Ricans to implement actions that mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus.

The Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica announced the novel idea on Friday, detailing that the overflights will in an aircraft of the Air Surveillance Service of the Ministerio de Seguridad

This morning, March 21, the Virgen took at 6:30 am, it is expected to fly over Puriscal, Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, San Isidro del General (Perez Zeledon), Valle de la Estrella, Limon and back to the Juan Santamaria airport in San Jose by 3:40 pm.

On Sunday, March 22, take off will be at 8:30 am from San Jose airport, fly over the Central Valley and land in Cartago, the home of La Negrita (as she is popularly referred to), by 12:30 pm.

We can all take part in this activity, from your home it is hoped, by waving a handkerchief (the Episcopal said people can use a mirror, but not sure that is a good idea, a it can affect the pilots), in order to avoid crowds.

The rector of the Basilica of the Angels, José Francisco Arias Salguero, will be with La Negrita in the company of two ushers (custodians of the Virgin of Los Angeles) and will be responsible for conducting prayers during flights.

During the tour, high-quality photographs and videos will be taken, which will be shared with the different media and citizens in general, through social networks. The Q will publish them as soon as they are available.

You can follow La Negrita on her tour with a LIVE feed on Facebook.