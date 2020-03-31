Search For Allison Continues; Sunday’s Raid Came Up Empty

Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez, 18, went missing on March 4 and has not been seen or heard of since

She disappeared on March 4. The last piece of information her family has that, on her way home that afternoon, she felt as she was being followed. The trail has gone cold, but her family has been keeping the search alive.

On Sunday there was hope in the disappearance of 18-year-old Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez. A neighbor from Ujarrás de Paraíso, Cartago, was being investigated, his house raided by the Cartago Deputy Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, 28, has been identified by his surname Sánchez Ureña.

In a statement, the Public Ministry. explained, “Sánchez is investigated in the open case for the disappearance of Allison Bonilla. The operation was intended to locate some evidence that would allow the whereabouts of the young woman to be determined; however, since the case is in a stage that is private, in accordance with article 295 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it is not possible to provide any other details”.

For its part, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported that during the raid that was carried out after receiving confidential information, no “important or relevant” evidence was found for the case.

Yendry Johanna Vásquez Cordero, Allison’s mother, ruled out that Sánchez participated at some point in the search for her daughter.

In the first days following Allison’s disappearance, there were constant searches of the area where she was last seen. The searches have only come up with her prescription glasses and a video message to her boyfriend, Harold Segura Solano, that two “pintiticas” (creepy person) were chasing her.

The OIJ, weeks ago, stated that they cannot assure if she is alive or dead. Nor do they know of the motive for the disappearance.

In the video, Allison is seen walking fast towards her home. However, in the excerpt of the video that was circulated publicly, no one is seen behind her.

On March 12, in an interview with La Nación, Segura said he regretted not having insisted Bonilla take a taxi home. That night, she went to his house after classes at Cachí night school were canceled.

According to the OIJ, the girl was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with mustard and white sneakers.

In case of any information about Allison’s whereabouts, contact the OIJ’s Confidential Information Center through the number 800-8000-645 or WhatsApp 8800-0645.