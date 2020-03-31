The different associations of drivers of transport apps have joined in a single voice, in order to attract the Government’s attention, to include them in the Plan Proteger (Plan Protect), given they the critical situation that the drivers are going through, in their status of informal workers, leaves them at a disadvantage, caused by COVID-19.

The drivers are grouped in several assocations, the Asociación Privada de Movilidad Tecnológica (Aprimotec), Asociación Brumosa de Conductores (Asobruco), Canacontec, Acoplatec and the Red Nacional de Emergencias de Movilidad Tecnológica.

They also report that income has dropped by up to 90% as a result of the self-isolation and quarantine. “This is why today, the voice of this union rises to request to be benefited through the subsidy announced by the Government and the high exposure of drivers by surrounding themselves with many people.

According to the various groups, there are 25,000 drivers registered with the various apps, and despite the fact that they do not know if 100% are dedicated to full-time driving, what they do know is that a high percentage depends on the driving.

For them, the countrywide night vehicular restriction (from 10 pm to 5 am weekdays and 8 pm to 5 am on weekends), has impacted them directly, as well as the call from the government to “teletrabajo” (work from home) caused the demand to drop.

“Drivers want to be part of this campaign to stay home, however, where are they going to get the income they need for their day by day living,” added the asociation.

The different associated groups emphasize that the driving partners also have a “high degree of probability of becoming ill and can become potential sources of contagion”.