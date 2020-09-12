Search for missing 17-year-old

(HQ) The San Ramón Regional Delegation of the Judicial Investigation Agency (PIJ) published this photo in order to locate, María Paula Molinares Monestel, 17, who was seen for the last time on August 24, 2020.

According to the authorities, the young woman is a resident of Palmares.

Any information that is important to the authorities, call 800-8000-645 or WhatsApp 8800-0645 from the Confidential Information Center.

