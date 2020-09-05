Allison Bonilla case: Suspect confessed he raped the young woman and then killed her

(QCOSTARICA) It wasn’t the story the family of Allison Bonilla had hoped for. The accused, a neighbor, confessed to raping and killing the 18-year-old girl who went missing in March.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man identified by his last names Sánchez Ureña, alias Sukia, told investigators he had a sexual obsession with the Allison.

I would also like to officially report that the defendant confessed to the murder of Allison Bonilla,” Rodrigo Araya, the lawyer for Allison’s family, told the press

“After raping her, he proceeded to beat her on the head and killed her. Later, he put the body in the trunk of his car and went to dump it in San Jerónimo de Cachí, where the OIJ began their search in the early hours of this Friday morning (September 4),” explained Araya.

Sánchez Ureña is the only suspect in the murder of the young woman, who disappeared on March 4 when she was returning home, in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, in Ujarrás de Paraíso, Cartago.

Apparently, this Thursday, Sánchez told authorities that that day he intercepted the 18-year-old girl near the community bus stop and then raped and murdered her.

“The defendant said n his statement that he intercepted her when she was coming from the bus stop and, later, he took her to a farm where he raped and beat her until she died.

“Once she died, he put her in the trunk of the vehicle, left the farm and went to throw her in over a cliff where investigation procedures are being carried out, hoping that her remains (Allison Bonilla) can be found,” explained Araya.

The lawyer added that Sánchez’s motives for committing these acts were an obsession he had with Allison.

Araya added that Sánchez Ureña, 28, was ordered to 6 months of preventive detention (jail) after giving a statement at the Prosecutor’s Office, where he detailed the facts and additionally accepted that it was he who murdered the young woman.

A mother’s hope

Allison’s mother, Yendry Vásquez Cordero, in an exclusive interview with La Nacion, described this Thursday the only contact that existed between her daughter and the Sánchez, the person who took away she loved most in life.

“One time, Allison went to pick up my twin nieces at the bus stop and he (the suspect) came here and brought at three, but they did not speak on the way, he left them in front of my house, she got out and thanked him.

“A few days later, he messaged her (Facebook messaging service), asking her if she liked him or what. Allison told him no, that she had never spoken to him and did not know him, so she couldn’t dislike him, so he told her that he was fine.

“This is a neighborhood where everyone knows each other and gets along, sometimes people help each other and they give us a ride from the bus stop to avoid walking.

“He (Sánchez) only gave her a ride that time and it was daytime, but he never really mixed with people.

“This was months before the disappearance.”

Yendry Vásquez has suspected Sanchez all along, confirming her suspicions after the arrest on Wednesday, but investigators didn’t have much to go on after the raid on his home days after Allison’s disappearance. However, they did confiscate his vehicle.

The woman reproached Sánchez for having taken her only daughter from her and causing her this suffering by seeing closely how they were looking for her.

“I now feel peace in my heart, because there is no longer that anxiety of not knowing anything, that uncertainty of not knowing who had taken her, that makes me feel calmer because at least I know that justice will be done,” she explained.

“They were six months of anguish, but today I feel calmer knowing (…),” she said.

Hours before she learned the fate of her daughter, she still had hope that her daughter was still alive, because that is what her heart told her.

