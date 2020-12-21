Monday, 21 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

Seasonal anxiety can cause you to binge on food and drink

Sadness, worry, loneliness and exhaustion from the pandemic and crisis make it more difficult to moderate at Christmas and New Years

by Rico
8

QCOSTARICA – Christmas and New Year’s Eve are times of traditional foods with which one easily fall into excesses: tamales, pork leg, Christmas cake, rompope (an eggnog-like drink), dips, cookies, and alcoholic beverages.

A tamale or tamal is traditionally a Christmas dish in Costa Rica made of masa or dough, which is steamed in a corn banana leaf. But you can enjoy tamale at any time of the year.

The result for many people is reflected on the scale and, even worse, decompensations for the chronically ill.

- Advertisement -

It happens every year, but in 2020 the risk is greater since there are many emotions that are combined due to the confinement and concern about the covid-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

This is where the so-called “emotional hunger” comes in, which on many occasions does not coincide with the physical hunger necessary to keep us nourished and can “over-nourish” us.

“This year there is a lot of pain. Many have had a loss of a loved one or loss of a job or separation. We have more stress. We have not been able to enjoy ourselves with family and friends, and, in addition, we have been more sedentary ”, explained Georlenny Salazar, spokesperson for the College of Nutrition Professionals of Costa Rica.

She added: “the emotional hunger has worsened. Sometimes we are not really hungry, but that anxiety, that sadness, or loneliness leads us to eat more. And there is also that thought of ‘this year I have had a very bad time, I deserve it’. We want to compensate with food for all that we have suffered, and all this can play against our health.”

- Advertisement -

For the specialist, something else is added to this mix, the social component.

There are families and groups of friends who plan their first get together in months and then we seek to entertain those people, with which we fill the tables with food even more for our guests or we bring more “bocas” (finger foods) and “snacks” when they invite us to a place.

“There are too many sweets, too much fat, too much, too often,” Salazar stressed.

This affects all ages. Adults need to be aware of their emotions and keep an eye out for those of children.

“The pandemic has awakened many emotions such as sadness, boredom and fear. Parents must ensure that their children channel these emotions correctly and not through food, since in this way they harm their health at a time when staying healthy is more important than ever,” said Sharon Murillo, of the Board of Directors from the College of Professionals in Psychology.

Health Consequences

With excesses, our health suffers, both in the short and long term. Endocrinologist Gabriela Muñoz explained that with these binges we subject our body to a stress for which it is not prepared.

- Advertisement -

“It is more quantity of food, heavier and we do less ‘rest time’ between one meal and another,” said the specialist.

The first problems that people can suffer are digestive ailments such as gastritis, colitis or reflux. Those who already have a chronic disease such as hypertension or diabetes are at greater risk of decompensation and of facing crisis.

If the person is already overweight and gains a few more kilos, greater problems will arise, such as a higher risk of hypertension, diabetes, and with this, greater chances of myocardial infarction or stroke.

What to do?

For Salazar, what we must do boils down to one concept: mindful eating.

“Knowing how to listen to our body, eating when we are hungry and not because of emotion or because “the food looks very good”, eating slowly and stopping eating when there is already a sign of satiety.

“It is not obsessing over and counting every grain of rice that is eaten, it is knowing how to eat,” specified the nutritionist.

Not hungry due to stress? Salazar insists that it is good to have small snacks during the day and eating every three hours without getting saturated.

“If you’re not hungry because of stress, the time will come when you get hungrier and you say ‘I didn’t eat all day, it’s fair to eat all this.’ And that doesn’t work like that, because that’s where bingeing can come,” she said.

Another secret to not overeating is, if we are in a social activity, stay away from the tables of food or the grills to avoid falling into the temptation of eating or trying things.

“It is also very important to be hydrated. Sometimes we say we are hungry when we are rather thirsty. If we feel dry mouth it is because we are already dehydrated. We must be constantly drinking water during the day,” she concluded.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica will continue to allow flights from the United Kingdom without the need for a covid-19 test
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica will continue to allow flights from the United Kingdom without the need for a covid-19 test

QCOSTARICA - While several countries in Latin America are banning the...
Read more

Beds for critical patients of covid-19 reach capacity

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported Saturday night that the...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 in Costa Rica Tuesday, December 15

Health

Covid-19 vaccine will be sold in Costa Rican pharmacies in the second half of 2021, predicts AstraZeneca

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine against the new coronavirus will be on sale in Costa Rican pharmacies in the second...
Latin America

How Nicaragua went from being the economy with the most pessimism in Central America in 2020, to the second with the best performance

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Nicaragua will fall less than expected and is between the two economies, along with Guatemala, that have best resisted the impact...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus digest: COVID nearly three times deadlier than flu

Deutsche Welle -
(DW) The death rate among hospitalized coronavirus patients is almost three times higher than those with the flu, new research has found. Researchers compared French...
Health

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Carlos Abarca is the first Costa Rican who received the vaccine against covid-19 in the United States. The Costa Rican, a resident of...
Trends

Tips What to Do in Costa Rica in Retirement

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica can be a paradise on earth for all new retirees out there. You just need to know what you want and where...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.