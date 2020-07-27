Monday, 27 July 2020
HQNationalQuepos

Second suspect arrested in murder of María Luisa Cedeño

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
51
Modified date:

[HQ] The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, on Monday, July 20, in a room at the La Mansion Inn hotel in Quepos, Puntarenas.

María Luisa Cedeño Quesada. Photo from Facebook.

The OIJ confirmed the suspect, surnamed Miranda Izquierdo, 36, who had a friendly relationship with the owner of the hotel, was arrested on Saturday, July 25 in a condominium in Jacó, the OIJ reported.

The OIJ press office said the investigation established that Miranda had helped another subject, surnamed Herrera Martínez, 32, to commit the crime. However, it did not go into greater detail, nor did it mention anything about the motive for the murder.

Herrera Martínez was arrested the same day the murder was discovered, until then, the main suspect in the murder.

María Luisa Cedeño Quesada, who was head of the Anesthesiology and Recovery Service at Hospital Cima, in Escazú, San José, decided to vacation at the Quepos  hotel for three days.

According to information by the authorities, she arrived at the hotel on Saturday and stayed in room 21. The last time the woman was seen alive was at 9 pm when she went to reception to ask for a bottle of wine.

Her lifeless body was discovered the Monday morning when hotel staff checked on her after failing to checkout.

 

