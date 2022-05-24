Second tropical wave will hit between Thursday and Friday of this week

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), foresees the arrival of the second tropical wave between Thursday and Friday of this week.

This phenomenon will reinforce the intensity of the rains for the second half of the week.

The first tropical wave that hit Costa Rica last week left floods, landslides and people in shelters.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – is calling on the population to be alert for

IMN spokeswoman, Rebeca Morera, explained that the rains will be isolated across the country, but characteristic of the rainy season in the Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone regions.

