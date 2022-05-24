Tuesday 24 May 2022
Second tropical wave will hit between Thursday and Friday of this week

HQWeather
By Rico
Second tropical wave will hit between Thursday and Friday of this week

Dollar Exchange

¢672.11 Buy

¢680.57 small> Sell

24 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), foresees the arrival of the second tropical wave between Thursday and Friday of this week.

This phenomenon will reinforce the intensity of the rains for the second half of the week.

Tropical Wave #2, the second of the rainy season, is expected to pass over our country between Thursday and Friday

The first tropical wave that hit Costa Rica last week left floods, landslides and people in shelters.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – is calling on the population to be alert for

IMN spokeswoman, Rebeca Morera, explained that the rains will be isolated across the country, but characteristic of the rainy season in the Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone regions.

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

