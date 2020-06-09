Second wave: 33 new cases with COVID-19 confirmed, total infections reach 1,375

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, confirmed on Tuesday 33 new patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections since the first on March 6 is now 1,375.

Minister Salas said that Health authorities maintain their focus of attention in the cantons of the northern part of the country bordering Nicaragua and on agricultural areas.

The infected are 732 men and 643 women. Recovered are 717 patients. On Monday, the 11th death, a 26-year-old woman was confirmed.

The number of active cases stands at 647; 21 are in hospital, of whom 4 are in intensive care.

Confirmed patients range in age from three months to 89 years.

