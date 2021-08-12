Secrets of a Casino: How to Find a “Generous” Slot Machine

When playing at a casino, everyone dreams of a big win, especially when playing slots that are famous for their potential for massive payouts.

People play slots because they’re simple and fun but mostly because there’s always a small chance of getting lucky and landing a huge jackpot. While everyone dreams about securing a big payout at a casino, it remains a dream for most people.

However, there are some ways you can increase your chances of success at the casino, especially when it comes to playing slots. In this article, slot expert Joe Booth (Read more details about Joe) shares some info on how slot machines work and whether it’s possible to find generous or high paying slots at a casino. He’ll also reveal some tips on how to improve your chances the next time you’re playing slot machines.

How Do Slots Work

- Advertisement -

Slot machines have been around since 1894, but the slots you’ll find at casinos today are very different from those early machines. What started off as a way for bar owners to make some extra cash has evolved into one of the most popular ways to gamble at casinos all over the world. Today, slot machines aren’t really machines at all, as they use computers instead of mechanical parts to determine the outcome of each spin.

When you play at a modern slot, whether in-person or online, you are triggering a random number generator to activate when you press the spin button. These mini computers generate thousands of numbers in the blink of an eye which then determine which position the reels land on. By matching combinations of symbols across the preset paylines or in clusters, players will earn a payout.

The payout of a slot is determined by the player’s stake, along with the rarity and number of symbols. For example, five low paying symbols will pay more than three of the same type, but three high paying symbols will be worth more. The top online slot games also include bonus symbols such as wilds and scatters, which increase the chances of a win and can also unlock special features to boost the player’s payouts.

What is a Generous Slot

Generous slots are slot machines that offer a higher payout rate than others. All slots and casino games, in general, can be judged on their payout rate, also known as the RTP or Return to Player rate. The RTP rate of a game tells you how fair it is and how much you can expect to win back when playing over a long period of time. For example, an RTP rate of 96% means you can expect to win back £96 if you bet £100 on a machine.

In other words, if you’re looking for winning slot machines, you need to be looking at the RTP rate. In most casinos, there is a mix of generous and less generous slot machines, with the generous machines usually placed near the entrance to entice people in with the sound of winning. Meanwhile, the machines that pay out less often are typically placed close to queuing areas where players are more likely to play just to kill time.

RTP rates aren’t the only thing that affects how likely it is for a machine to payout, however. You should also pay attention to the volatility, as this tells you how often wins tend to be. High volatility slots payout less often, but the rewards tend to be much larger. On the other hand, those with low volatility pay out more often but in smaller amounts. Both options are fun, but the choice comes down to personal preference.

Improve Your Chances of Winning at Slots

- Advertisement -

If you want to improve your odds of winning the next time you play slots, you should follow these tips:

Pick a game with a favorable RTP rate – As explained above, the RTP rate has a major impact on how much players can back from their bets. Profitable slot machines have higher rates.

Base how much you bet on the volatility of the slot you’re playing – If you’re playing a low volatility slot, you can afford to bet larger amounts, but with highly volatile slots, you can bet small amounts and still win big if you’re lucky.

Check the rules and paytable before you play – While slots are easy to play, modern games include lots of bonus features and special rounds that you’ll need to be aware of. Always research the slot before you play.

Take advantage of free spins and bonuses where possible – This is more for online casinos, but bonuses are a great way to gain an advantage when you first start out. Lots of online casinos offer free spins to their players.