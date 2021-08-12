Almost every casino gives bonuses to encourage people to play more and reward them for using the particular casino. These bonuses are helpful because they allow you to play without necessarily depositing any money. A bonus also increases your stake where you can win more money. T

o get any bonus, you have to meet conditions set by the casino depending on the kind of bonus you are looking for. The best way of getting as many bonuses as possible is by knowing precisely how a casino bonus functions.

Requirements of Getting a Bonus

There are different kinds of bonuses, and they have different requirements depending on the particular casino you are using. The most common type is the welcome bonus you are given once you register as a new play in a casino.

Some casinos require that you make your first deposit to qualify for this bonus, while others will give you the bonus for just registering. Zamsino is one of the sites we trust because it gives welcome bonuses for anyone who registers as a new player.

Consequently, one of the basic requirements is just registering as a new player, where after registering; you are given a welcome bonus to play for free for the first few times you play.

Another requirement for getting a bonus is depositing up to a certain amount usually set by the casino. Different casinos have different deposit limits, where upon reaching that limit, you get a bonus of a certain predetermined amount. You can also get a bonus depending on how regularly you play. People who play daily get this kind of bonus as a reward for their loyalty. This particular type of bonus is meant to encourage people to play as regularly as possible.

There are also bonuses for people who introduce others into the casino. This means that you are rewarded for directing other players to join the particular casino. Some people prefer this as affiliated marketing, but the fact is that most casinos will reward you inform of bonuses once you introduce new players. You can find more bonuses here where there are even some that do not have any requirements.

These include bonuses which are given during certain periods, such as holiday bonuses. You also stand to get a bonus if you have been actively playing in a certain casino for a certain period. A good example is a bonus for being a member of a particular casino for a year where you have been playing regularly for twelve months. The periods in which this bonus is issued depends on the casino, where it can be weekly, monthly, quarterly, after six months, or annually.

Rules of Using a Casino Bonus

Most casino bonuses are slightly different from the deposit you make directly into your account. Once you receive a bonus, you can only use it to play without the option of withdrawing the amount rewarded. Most casinos give bonuses to encourage you to play without worrying about losing your money. Consequently, they do not allow people to withdraw the amount rewarded as a bonus.

But if you use the bonus to play and you win, you can withdraw the amount you have won. Some casinos can allow you to withdraw the entire amount you have won without considering the bonus. But others will require that you leave the amount you had been initially given as a bonus so that you can play again.

Some casinos direct the games you can play with the amount that has been rewarded as a bonus. This means that you cannot choose any game you want, provided the amount you are using to play was awarded as a bonus.

Casinos use this tactic to encourage people to play certain games which are not very popular. These are the games that most people consider to have lower chances of winning. The advantage of playing these particular games is that they are highly rewarding despite having significantly higher chances of losing. If you are lucky and you win these games, you shall get good returns for the risk.

Bonuses also have an expiry period where you are required to play within the specified period. You must ensure that you use the bonus rewarded to play before the specified period has elapsed. Failure to play within the given period will make the bonus useless since it will expire.

The main objective of having an expiry period on bonuses is to ensure that you will use it to play without taking a long time once you receive a bonus. This keeps the casino active and ensures that other players can see that the casino is active.

The Best Times to Get a Bonus in a Casino

There are certain times when you have significantly higher chances of getting a bonus in the casino that you use. These are especially the bonuses that are time-based, where they are issued depending on the time and not on the players’ activities.

One of the ideal times to get a bonus is once the casino has been opened. Casinos such as Zamsino gave opening bonuses to all new players, and as a result, joining a casino once it’s new gives you a higher chance of getting a bonus.

There are also bonuses provided because of special occasions, such as the casino attaining a year since it was opened. These are commonly known as anniversary bonuses, where casinos give gifts to members because of attaining different milestones. You only need to do research and determine the milestones that a casino might be celebrating so that you can qualify for the bonuses.

Final Word

Bonuses are a popular tactic used by casinos to attract more customers and to encourage people to play more. The popularity of different casinos mainly depends on the kind of bonuses they give, which is why casinos try to give the biggest bonuses to the players. You can enjoy the many benefits that come with the casino bonuses provided you join the right casino. Therefore, understanding how a casino bonus functions gives you a higher chance of benefiting from free bonuses given by casinos.