Friday 8 July 2022
type here...
Search

Security and Municipal Police of San José will unite to attack crime in the capital

HQNationalSan Jose
By Q Costa Rica
Downtown San Jose
Paying the bills

Latest

International commission will travel from Costa Rica to the border with Nicaragua in an attempt to enter Nicaragua

Q24N (CONFIDENCIAL) An international commission composed of parliamentary deputies,...
Read more

Security and Municipal Police of San José will unite to attack crime in the capital

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (Ministerio de...
Read more

Casinos In Different Countries: Travel And Play

Casinos are a great way to make some money,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s year-on-year inflation maintains an upward trend and stands at 10.06%

QCOSTARICA - The price of fuel, oil, tomato and...
Read more

President defends Global Income Tax

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves confirmed that the government...
Read more

Ruta 1: The road project that has no end

QCOSTARICA - The Government's decision to put an end...
Read more

Government announces reduction in electricity rates and 31% reduction in tariffs for rice imports

QCOSTARICA - In the wave of rising prices, two...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢687.44 Buy

¢694.19 Sell

08 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (Ministerio de Seguridad Pública – MSP) and the Municipal Police of San José will sign an agreement of understanding and cooperation to try to reduce assaults, robberies and homicides that occur in the center of the capital.

According to the MSP, the agreement aims to recover areas that common criminals have taken over for drug trafficking and other illicit activities.

Downtown San Jose

Jorge Torres, Minister of Security, said that they will have joint patrols and more fluid communication for emergency situations.

- Advertisement -

Marcelo Solano, director of the Municipal Police of San José, indicated that with these actions they hope to restore security in the capital city.

Yesterday, the Fuerza Publica (National Police) arrested four people suspected of assault in Chinatown and in the Parque Nacional.

The murder of Marco Calzada, 19, and Manfred Barberena Novoa, 23, triggered authorities at the national and municipal levels to take firm action.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCasinos In Different Countries: Travel And Play
Next articleInternational commission will travel from Costa Rica to the border with Nicaragua in an attempt to enter Nicaragua
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Bar owners reject discussion on reduction in hours due to increase in violence

QCOSTARICA - The owners of bars reject that a reduction in...
Read more

Police will care for houses of people who moved to shelters due to the tropical storm

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) assured that it...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Top 10 Tips on How to Get a Job After Law School

Your first job marks the beginning of your career,...
San Jose

San Jose vehicular restrictions suspended for mid-year vacations

QCOSTARICA - It's vacation time. Mid-year school break vacation...
Paying the bills