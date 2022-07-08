Security and Municipal Police of San José will unite to attack crime in the capital

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (Ministerio de Seguridad Pública – MSP) and the Municipal Police of San José will sign an agreement of understanding and cooperation to try to reduce assaults, robberies and homicides that occur in the center of the capital.

According to the MSP, the agreement aims to recover areas that common criminals have taken over for drug trafficking and other illicit activities.

Jorge Torres, Minister of Security, said that they will have joint patrols and more fluid communication for emergency situations.

Marcelo Solano, director of the Municipal Police of San José, indicated that with these actions they hope to restore security in the capital city.

Yesterday, the Fuerza Publica (National Police) arrested four people suspected of assault in Chinatown and in the Parque Nacional.

The murder of Marco Calzada, 19, and Manfred Barberena Novoa, 23, triggered authorities at the national and municipal levels to take firm action.

