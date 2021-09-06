Monday 6 September 2021
type here...
Search

‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

Costa Rica was seen with more ideas than before Panama. However, a lack of Bryan Oviedo on Andrés Guardado changed the course of history

NationalNewsSports
By Rico
Mexicans organized the party outside the National Stadium
Paying the bills

Latest

‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's national team, 'La Seleccion' or...
Read more

Pay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route

RICO's DIGEST - This Monday, the incompetent and inefficient...
Read more

TSE rules out political party donations in cryptocurrencies

QCOSTARICA - The Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) -...
Read more

Police intervened 120 parties and activities in bars during the weekend

QCOSTARICA - Fuerza Publica (National Police), Immigration Police officials...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 6: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, September 6, vehicles with...
Read more

How snake oil got a bad name

QREPORTS - During the pandemic, the pejorative term “snake-oil...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 5: NO DAYTIME restrictions

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, September 5, there are...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s national team, ‘La Seleccion’ or ‘Sele’, lost against Mexico 1-0 at the jewel of La Sabana, in a match that marked the return of fans to the stands in the country.

Keylor Navas (in black) pumping up his teammates. Photo John Duran

Without showing their best version, the “Tri’ (Mexico) added another three points and with six commands the Concacaf octagonal table heading to Qatar 2022.

- Advertisement -

However, for the ‘Sele’ the panorama is very different, now facing an uphill battle on their goal to be in the 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica barely registers a point in two outings: on Wednesday (September 2) they tied 0-0 with Panama, in Panama, and losing on Sunday, September 5 at home.

Keylor Navas (in black) looks on as the Trio (Mexico’s national team) scored on a penalty kick, giving the Mexicans a win and points on the scorecard to the 2022 World Cup. Photo John Duran

On Wednesday, September 8, they will host Jamaica, again with a maximum of 3,000 fans in the stands, with the obligation to win so as not to get into more trouble.

Not a bad game

It was not a bad game, an error by Bryan Oviedo resulted in a penalty kick translated into a goal by Orbelín Pineda, that even the great, best of the best, Kaylor Navas, could not stop, gave the Mexicans the win.

Francisco Calvo is one of the Costa Rican players who received a yellow card.  Photo John Duran

- Advertisement -

The Ticos did not lack the will to win, but at the end of the day it is fútbol (soccer) and the results are what rule.

The Fans

Although, due to the covid measures, authorities allowing only 3,000 fans in the stands, and the high cost of tickets (¢95,000), scared the public away, preferring to watch in on the tube.

For the first time since the pandemic began, there were fans in the National Stadium, although in very few numbers. Photo Rafael Pacheco Granados

“These prices will not be repeated,” said the president of the Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol), Rodolfo Villalobos, in declerations to Teletica sports.

- Advertisement -

From high top the Hotel Hilton. Photo Rafael Pacheco Granados

On Sunday, 800 tickets remained without being bought.

The fans return to the stadium, but not all the tickets that were put on sale were sold. Photo John Duran

However, pandemic or not, the party outside the stadium was on.

Mexicans organized the party outside the National Stadium in La Sabana

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's national team, 'La Seleccion' or 'Sele', lost...
Read more

Pay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route

RICO's DIGEST - This Monday, the incompetent and inefficient railway service,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

What’s the Mu variant? And will we keep seeing more concerning variants?

Q HEALTH - This week the World Health Organization...
Trends

Why Sleeping in on Weekends Is Dangerous

Over a third of Americans sleep less than 6...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.