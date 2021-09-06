‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s national team, ‘La Seleccion’ or ‘Sele’, lost against Mexico 1-0 at the jewel of La Sabana, in a match that marked the return of fans to the stands in the country.

Without showing their best version, the “Tri’ (Mexico) added another three points and with six commands the Concacaf octagonal table heading to Qatar 2022.

However, for the ‘Sele’ the panorama is very different, now facing an uphill battle on their goal to be in the 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica barely registers a point in two outings: on Wednesday (September 2) they tied 0-0 with Panama, in Panama, and losing on Sunday, September 5 at home.

On Wednesday, September 8, they will host Jamaica, again with a maximum of 3,000 fans in the stands, with the obligation to win so as not to get into more trouble.

Not a bad game

It was not a bad game, an error by Bryan Oviedo resulted in a penalty kick translated into a goal by Orbelín Pineda, that even the great, best of the best, Kaylor Navas, could not stop, gave the Mexicans the win.

The Ticos did not lack the will to win, but at the end of the day it is fútbol (soccer) and the results are what rule.

The Fans

Although, due to the covid measures, authorities allowing only 3,000 fans in the stands, and the high cost of tickets (¢95,000), scared the public away, preferring to watch in on the tube.

“These prices will not be repeated,” said the president of the Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol), Rodolfo Villalobos, in declerations to Teletica sports.

On Sunday, 800 tickets remained without being bought.

However, pandemic or not, the party outside the stadium was on.

