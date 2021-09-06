Monday 6 September 2021
type here...
Search

G20 health ministers aim for global vaccine distribution ‘pact’

The world's leading economies have discussed plans to increase distribution of vaccines to poorer countries. Germany has promised to donate 100 million vaccine doses to global inoculation campaigns.

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
After the meeting, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the countries had agreed to send financial assistance to poorer nations, along with more vaccines. "There is a political commitment to distribute vaccines to the whole world," Speranza told journalists.
Paying the bills

Latest

Lesson learned: Entrace for Wednesday’s game is five times less

QCOSTARICA - For Sunday's game to see Costa Rica's...
Read more

El Salvador will adopt bitcoin as currency amid strong skepticism

Q24N - El Salvador will, on Tuesday, September 7,...
Read more

Covid-19 vaccination continues with advance of second doses this week

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

Avianca will resume daily flights between Costa Rica and Panama in December

QCOSTARICA - Avianca announced that, as of December 1,...
Read more

G20 health ministers aim for global vaccine distribution ‘pact’

Q24N - Health ministers from the world's 20 major...
Read more

‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's national team, 'La Seleccion' or...
Read more

Pay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route

RICO's DIGEST - This Monday, the incompetent and inefficient...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Health ministers from the world’s 20 major economies met for two days in Rome to discuss coordinating strategies moving forward in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
What happened during the meeting?

The health ministers said more needed to be done to close the gap between wealthier and poorer countries on vaccines

After the meeting, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the countries had agreed to send financial assistance to poorer nations, along with more vaccines.

- Advertisement -

“There is a political commitment to distribute vaccines to the whole world,” Speranza told journalists.

 

Italy hosted the G20 meeting, with the southern European nation currently holding the rotating G20 presidency.

During the first day of talks on Sunday, the ministers had agreed that increasing equitable distribution of COVID vaccines to countries in need was critical to ending the pandemic.

Speranza had called for a “Rome pact” on vaccine distribution during the meeting.

- Advertisement -

“Only by working together can we guarantee a fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

The Italian health minister said more needed to be done to close the gap between wealthier and poorer countries on vaccine distribution.

On the sidelines of the meeting Sunday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was planning to donate 100 million COVID vaccine doses before the end of the year to international inoculation campaigns. That almost matches the number of doses so far administered in Germany.

Spahn said the contribution would help toward the goal of having at least 40% of the world’s population vaccinated against coronavirus before 2022.

- Advertisement -

One of the participants at the G20 conference, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, said the world could achieve the 40% vaccination goal before next year.

“We have to work towards that aim,” Kyriakides said, while adding that vaccine production in Africa needs to be ramped up. “This would enable us to reach all parts of the continent quicker.”

Kyriakides also acknowledged that some EU members states such as Bulgaria and Romania have had slow vaccine rollouts.

“It is clear, what we need to do is: Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate!” she said.
G20 meeting organizers vow cooperation in tackling health crisis

The meeting’s organizers said in a statement that the goal of the minister meeting was to send “a strong message of cooperation, solidarity and justice, in the firm belief that nobody should be left behind.”

Italy’s Speranza has also called for a “One Health” approach during the meeting to mitigate crises in the future, such as another pandemic. The “One Health” strategy acknowledges that humans, animals and the environment are interconnected.

The health minister’s meeting came ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on October 30.

Western countries have faced criticism, not least from the World Health Organization, for hoarding and ordering too many vaccine supplies, with discussions on issuing booster shots despite minimal evidence of their effectiveness prompting a more recent WHO rebuke on behalf of poorer countries.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico
Next articleAvianca will resume daily flights between Costa Rica and Panama in December
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Police intervened 120 parties and activities in bars during the weekend

QCOSTARICA - Fuerza Publica (National Police), Immigration Police officials and other...
Read more

Canada donates 319,000 vaccines to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Canada confirmed the donation of 319,000...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.