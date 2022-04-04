Senior died in the polling station after giving his vote in Desamparados

QCOSTARICA – A 76-year-old man suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after casting his vote Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Elías Jiménez School, located in San Rafael Abajo de Desamparados.

According to witnesses, the senior became unbalanced after retrieving his cedula (identity card), after casting his vote.

Paramedics provided life support for about 40 minutes, however, but it was not possible to revive him and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Eugenia Zamora, president of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – elections tribunal, confirmed the news and commented that Polling Station 716 was transferred to another classroom in the same school, so as not to interrupt the electoral process.

