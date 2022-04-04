Monday 4 April 2022
Figueres a “sore loser”?

Rodrigo Chaves accepts victory with a call to work with José María Figueres

2022 ElectionsNewsFront Page
By Rico
Both candidates exchanged insults and accusations during the closing week fo the campaign
QCOSTARICA – President-elect Rodrigo Chaves affirmed this morning that he has tried, unsuccessfully, to call José María Figueres, to extend his hand of cooperation for the future of the country.

Rodrigo Chaves gave his victory speech at the Radisson Hotel, in the Tournón neighborhood. (Photo: Vinicio Chacón)

“I tried to call him yesterday, four or five times I dialed him, I don’t remember; his phone was busy. I sent him a voice message saying exactly what I said in my speech yesterday.

“I told him ‘Don José María, you said it yourself, there is a great Costa Rican dream, you are a man of influence, your party has a very large bench, let’s make that Costa Rican dream come true together, I offer you my open and sincere hand so that we walk towards the future of that country’,” said Chaves said this Monday morning in an interview with Noticias Repretel.

Despite the fact that he promised to build bridges in his defeat speech, José María Figueres did not call Chaves Sunday night.

José María Figueres accepted defeat Sunday night but did not, as others have done in the past, called his opponent to wish him well. (Photo: Daniela Muñoz)

Historically, losing candidates acknowledge their defeat and at the same time call their opponent to wish them well. José María Figueres did the former, but not the latter.

The president-elect stated that “I offer José María an open and frank hand so that we all work together. We all love democracy and we want Costa Rica to do well.”

“What does it matter to have a first-class cabin if the ship eventually sinks? I imagine that at some point, he (Figueres) will communicate with me. Personally, I reiterate that the flag that should fly is blue, white and red,” concluded Chaves.

Both candidates exchanged insults and accusations during the closing week of the second-round campaign leading up to the vote on Sunday, April 3

On May 1, the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) will have for the 2022 – 2026 period, a total of 19 legislators, that is one-third of the 57 legislative seats, while the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) will have 10.

So far, no word from the Figueres camp.

