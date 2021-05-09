Sunday 9 May 2021
Seriously ill patients from covid-19 overflow Caja capacity

Intensive Care Units (ICU) registered this Saturday an occupation of 121%; institution says it can no longer provide optimal care for critically ill patients

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) says that its hospitalization figures for serious covid-19 patients are in the red.

Photo CCSS

In a statement  Saturday night, the institution asserted that its resources are insufficient to attend to the large number of hospitalized people.

To date, a total of 1,153 covid-19 patients occupied beds, of which 435 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

38 patients with covid-19 from other provinces wait for a bed to free up in hospitals in the capital.

The Caja notes that health personnel are distressed, frustrated and powerless in the face of the number of patients requiring intensive care, but not able to provide the services they need.

“The CCSS is surpassed in its optimal institutional capacity of 359 ICU beds for adults, this Saturday, May 8, with 435 covid-19 patients. It represents an occupancy of 121% with respect to the recommended capacity,” indicated Mario Urcuyo, from the technical team for situation analysis.

CCSS medical manager Mario Ruiz claims that hospitals can no longer provide optimal care for the serious condition of some infected patients, as they cannot be assigned the appropriate bed.

Faced with this problem, the CCSS has been forced to convert beds from other services into moderate covid-19 beds and ICUs.

“We take beds from other patients with other pathologies that might require this care. The Casa as of this Saturday had 464 beds enabled for ICU, 105 more than planned as optimal,” added Dr. Ruiz.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

