Tuesday 23 August 2022
Seven ATMs in Costa Rica allow you to exchange bitcoins for colones

#cryptocurrency
By Q Costa Rica
Dollar Exchange

¢647.81 Buy

¢655.03 Sell

20 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Seven ATMs allow you to exchange bitcoins for colones in Costa Rica.

The existence of these machines was announced this Monday morning by the Fraud and Cybercrime Prosecutor (Fiscal de Fraudes y Cibercrimen), Carlos Castro Sojo, on Radio Columbia.

Image from Crhoy.com

“In our country, there are seven bitcoin ATMs precisely because their use is increasing. They are used to purchase direct goods in stores or also to carry the so-called ‘smart contract’, which are digital contracts,” Castro explained.

“This placement of ATMs allows you as an interested party to acquire or convert cryptocurrencies into national currency and make the withdrawal,” he added.

Although Castro did not specify where these machines are located, the website coinatmradar.com indicates that three are located in Escazú, one in Santa Ana and two in San José.

Lamassu bitcoin ATM at Meridianos in San José Plaza Murano, Santa Ana. Image from coinatmradar.com

Likewise, Castro Sojo explained that there are businesses in the western area of ​​San José, throughout Guanacaste, as well as Bahía Ballena and Uvita de Osa that accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Although these are not regulated, like the colon or international currencies, it is only enough that there is an agreement to trade or receive the currency.

The prosecutor recalled that cryptocurrencies are not prohibited in Costa Rica and stressed that their use is becoming more frequent among Costa Ricans.

“At the level of Costa Rica and the world, its use is becoming more widespread, it is used more and more as a means of payment, as a form of investment. People are very interested in acquiring a currency that they do not have on hand in their pocket, such as a bill or a coin.

“They intend to acquire them in order to use them for payments and services, but also for investment, by acquiring them and letting their value fluctuate, so that when it becomes attractive for sale, the sale is made and a profit is obtained,” Castro said.

Source: Crhoy.com

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

