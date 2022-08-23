Company that will assume the vehicular inspection is already selected

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves will announce on Wednesday the company that will assume the vehicular inspection service for the next two years, confirmed the Minister of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), Luis Amador.

The new company will work under the figure of permit holder in precarious use for the next two years.

The minister confirmed that price and experience were taken into account for the selection of the company.

The award recommendation, raised by an internal commission formed in Consejo de Seguridad Vial (COSEVI) – Road Safety Council, was made last Friday, August 19, after an analysis process of 11 proposals received from interested companies and consortiums.

The company that will assume the service will operate the stations and the equipment that were used by the Spanish company Riteve SyC, whose 20-year contract with the government ended on July 15, 2022.

On Wednesday we can expect details when the vehicular inspection will resume again.

Last week, the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep), approved a reduction of between 44% and 49% (rate band) to the previous rates, that will be applied by the new company.

The rate band for a light passenger vehicle is ¢7,318 to ¢8,125, motorcycles between ¢4,822 and 5,354 and heavy vehicles such as buses, big trucks, etc, will pay between ¢9,639 and ¢10,702. The rates do not include the value added tax.

The companies that participated in the bid were:

Opus Group Concorcio Farenet Parques Metropolitanos Cooperativa de Trabajadores de la Inspección Técnica Vehicular Inversiones Médicas Centroamérica Grupo Empresarial Certigases CR Tenet DFS Jntersat Consorcio Reteve Consorcio Dekra CRSGS

And the winner is …

