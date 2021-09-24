Friday 24 September 2021
type here...
Search

Seven drivers a day go to the Prosecutor’s Office for driving drunk

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Legislators to begin discussion on reducing the 2022 Marchamo this Monday

QCOSTARICA - The political fractions, except that of the...
Read more

No National Census in 2022!

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos...
Read more

Seven drivers a day go to the Prosecutor’s Office for driving drunk

QCOSTARICA - Every day, seven drunk drivers are referred...
Read more

Costa Rica has the lowest inflation in the region

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica registered the lowest inflation in...
Read more

11 benefits of e-learning

Whether you struggle to learn in a traditional educational...
Read more

Will Paul Chaplet ever fly the flag for Costa Rica on the PGA Tour?

Life comes at you fast when you’re a teen...
Read more

What Are the Best Costa Rican Players in the MX League?

The Primera División de México, better known as Liga...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Every day, seven drunk drivers are referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Fiscalía) to face a criminal reckless driving case, which is punishable by imprisonment of one to three years.

According to Tránsito, in the 243 days that elapsed in that period, 13,248 breathalyzer tests were made

This figure is equivalent to 1,632 drunk drivers between January 1 and August 31, according to statistics from the Traffic Police (Policía de Tránsito).

- Advertisement -

According to Tránsito, in the 243 days that elapsed in that period, 13,248 breathalyzer tests were made and of that total, 2,220 drivers (17%) traveled under the influence.

This last data is broken down into 354 with very low levels of alcohol in the body and that does not imply a sanction, 234 with sufficient values ​​for an administrative fine of ¢327,700 colones and another 1,632 with such high levels of alcohol that they were transferred to the Fiscalía.

“These are figures that draw attention, because 17 out of 100 breathalyzer tests are positive, but, even more negative, 74% of those tests give very high levels of alcohol concentration. As many health measures have been released, around Covid-19, such as eliminating the restriction on weekends, extending the time until 10 at night (prior to September 18), although both have already been reversed, it could be that these results are being influenced,” Stated Alberto Barquero Espinoza, deputy director of the Policía de Tránsito.

The official also believes that it is possible that celebrations such as soccer finals, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and the Semana Santa holidays influence this statistic.

In addition to the possible jail sentence, drunk drivers face a disqualification from driving for a period of two to four years. However, the judge can impose an alternative sanction, such as social work, for example.

For the rest of the year, Alberto Barquero said that they are already preparing for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, as it is a period in which the consumption of liquor and deaths on the road increase.

- Advertisement -

The press report of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) indicates that of the 9 months with sanitary restriction in 2020 (April-December), December was the deadliest month, with 37 deaths on the road. Closest was October with 30 deaths.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica has the lowest inflation in the region
Next articleNo National Census in 2022!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Historic” the number of seized license plates

(QCOSTARICA) A total of 13,529 license plates have been seized since...
Read more

Only 153 Drunk Drivers Lost Their License In The Last 3 Years

Despite the serious attempt by transport officials to reduce drunk driving,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.