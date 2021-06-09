Wednesday 9 June 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

In the last six days, 247,492 doses were applied; in total, the country has applied more than 1.9 million vaccines

by Rico
35

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 70.3% of people over 58 years of age, the so-called Group 2 of vaccination prioritization, in Costa Rica already have their complete two-dose schedule of vaccine against covid-19; 86% of them have received at least one dose.

In recent days, a greater number of available doses has allowed the country to have massive vaccination campaigns. One of them was in the Japdeva parking lot in Limon. Photo: Japdeva

According to CCSS data, a total of 1,906,177 doses have been applied in the country, of which 1,219,551 have received the first dose and 686, 626 their second.

- Advertisement -

“The protection of older adults has been a priority for vaccination teams throughout the country (…) this group is the most vulnerable to the consequences that covid-19 can cause,” said Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS.

Vaccination in Costa Rica began no December 24, 2020, the day after the first batch of vaccines (from Pfize r/ Biontech) were received.

Vaccination began with the “first line”, the so-called Group 1, made up of the elderly and workers from long-stay centers, as well as workers from first response institutions in the care of the pandemic: CCSS, Ministry of Health, Red Cross, Firefighters and National Emergency Commission.

It also includes officials from private ambulance services, police forces, workers from the private health sector and prison centers, and from the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA).

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported on Tuesday, June 8, that this group will also include veterinarians.

Vaccinations is continuing with the so-called Group 3, that includes people between 12 and 57 years of age with risk factors to complicate or die in case of infection.

According to Ruiz Cubillo, about a quarter of the population projected for this group already has the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

The list of conditions in this group has been expanded in recent days. There are seven new conditions considered in this group.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica cannot feel safe from covid-19 before having about 80% of population vaccinated
Next articleToday’s Covid News: A slight drop in new cases and deaths is seen
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Covid News: A slight drop in new cases and deaths is seen

QCOSTARICA - Faced with wasting a vaccine dose when people in...
Read more

Costa Rica cannot feel safe from covid-19 before having about 80% of population vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - No doubt, vaccines are one of the most powerful...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 3, “EVENS”

Health

Parking lots, a bull ring and shopping centers among the vaccination centers on Saturday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Vaccination centers against covid-19 were transformed this Saturday to be able to vaccinate more people. Universities, civic centers, parking lots and even...
Health

Planning to travel? You will only be certified as vaccinated if you received doses in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Do you need a certificate of the COVID-19 vaccines applied in Costa Rica?  People who require a certificate that certifies the receipt...
Trends

What Bonuses Can Be Beneficial in Online Games?

Carter Maddox -
The world of online gaming has come very far since the first online casinos. As more casinos are introduced to the online world, we...
Health

Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 70.3% of people over 58 years of age, the so-called Group 2 of...
HQ

Police intervenes in the Rincón Grande de Pavas school due to overcrowding

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The Fuerza Publica (National Pollice) intervened an agglomeration of people on the outskirts of the Rincón Grande de Pavas school during the...
Health

Costa Rica receives 204,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received this Sunday morning, June 6, the second direct shipment from AstraZeneca of vaccines against covid-19. The flight landed at 11:05...
News

Costa Rica Won’t ‘Compromise Our Dignity’ for COVID Vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado made it clear he would not accept COVID-19 vaccinations with political strings attached. "We're talking about saving lives,...
Trends

PrimeXBT Crypto Trading: Understanding Order Types

Carter Maddox -
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing substantial volatility, shaking out investors, hodlers, and traders on both sides of the market. For those that aren’t experienced...
News

Carlos Alvarado and Antony Blinken call on countries in the region to respect democracy and freedom of the press

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado and  Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, in Costa Rica, demanded on Tuesday that the countries...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.