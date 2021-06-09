Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 70.3% of people over 58 years of age, the so-called Group 2 of vaccination prioritization, in Costa Rica already have their complete two-dose schedule of vaccine against covid-19; 86% of them have received at least one dose.

According to CCSS data, a total of 1,906,177 doses have been applied in the country, of which 1,219,551 have received the first dose and 686, 626 their second.

“The protection of older adults has been a priority for vaccination teams throughout the country (…) this group is the most vulnerable to the consequences that covid-19 can cause,” said Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS.

Vaccination in Costa Rica began no December 24, 2020, the day after the first batch of vaccines (from Pfize r/ Biontech) were received.

Vaccination began with the “first line”, the so-called Group 1, made up of the elderly and workers from long-stay centers, as well as workers from first response institutions in the care of the pandemic: CCSS, Ministry of Health, Red Cross, Firefighters and National Emergency Commission.

It also includes officials from private ambulance services, police forces, workers from the private health sector and prison centers, and from the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA).

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported on Tuesday, June 8, that this group will also include veterinarians.

Vaccinations is continuing with the so-called Group 3, that includes people between 12 and 57 years of age with risk factors to complicate or die in case of infection.

According to Ruiz Cubillo, about a quarter of the population projected for this group already has the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

The list of conditions in this group has been expanded in recent days. There are seven new conditions considered in this group.