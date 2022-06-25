Sexual orientation second in most discrimination in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Sexual orientation is the second topic that generates the largest number of messages of hate and discrimination on social networks in Costa Rica.

A few days after the Diversity March was held in Costa Rica, which seeks visibility for the fight for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ population, a study revealed that sexual orientation continues to be one of the main reasons why many people are attacked In Internet.

The most recent study says that by 2022, 143,000 hate conversations related to sexual orientation were detected. This exceeds the figure that was recorded in 2021, when it was 99,000.

In relation to other topics, politics was the one that generated the most conversations of this type during the past year. Second place is occupied by sexual orientation, followed by gender, xenophobia and generational clash.

Research carried out by the United Nations in Costa Rica, the University of Costa Rica (UCR), and the Coes data analysis company, revealed that from one year to the next, these types of messages against the LGBTIQ+ population grew by 44%.

Men attack men

One of the most identified discriminatory messages on social networks is when the word “playo” (gay) is used in offensive terms.

In fact, the research found that 89% of these 143,000 hate messages related to sexual orientation were directed at men who have relationships with other men.

In addition, it is men who mostly comment negatively in order to harm. They are responsible for 64% of offensive messages and women for 36%.

Population is upset about the rights of others

Other conversations that are generated in social networks against sexual orientation have to do with the rights that this population did not have and that they have managed to obtain in recent years.

For example, political agendas or administrations that have given rise to this population to demand their rights are attacked.

“Some messages have been detected that defend rights agendas with aggressive and offensive terms,” ​​the researchers conclude.

The study called “Investigación sobre Discursos del Odio” (Research on Hate Speech) concluded that, in general, hate messages grew in the social networks of Costa Ricans by 71% year-on-year.

While in 2021 there were 548,000 hate messages, for this year the figure rose to 937,000 identified on all topics.

