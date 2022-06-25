15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica 

Costa Rica lies in Central America with a shoreline on the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Along with a more than 600 km coastline, the area includes rainforests, forests, volcanoes and peaks. Natural beauty and abundant wildlife draw visitors from across the world. Tourists can easily select from Costa Rica’s numerous resort hotels and resorts for family holidays, and this makes budget planning convenient. Since the plans are variable, the specific details should also be explained prior to booking.

Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo

Andaz Costa Rica is set in a secluded location on the Peninsula Papagayo. The hotel offers an exotic jungle vibe. The rooms are as cosy as a treehouse under the clouds. This unique minimalist wood- and glass-based design blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor space. It has excellent bathrooms and comfortable beds with premium linen. Amenities include 3 restaurants, 4 pools, 2 beaches, and a spa. In addition, there is an exercise area. Because of the property’s large number of buildings, huge golf carts take passengers from one place to another in clusters of buildings that run the whole perimeter.

Arenas del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort

Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort is an eco-friendly hotel located at the fringe of Manuel Antonios National Park. This lush landscape hosts a number of native species; keep an eye on monkey and iguana species. The guest can enjoy two nice beaches and enjoy cooking classes as part of the price. The 38 room types are varied, the most comfortable being outdoor hot tubs. They all feature a stylish design and have free snacks available. Amenities include two restaurants that serve organic and locally sourced food, containing many typical Costa Rican foods and guests have access to a spa.

W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal

A few blocks from Conchal Beach, one of Guanacaste’s most beautiful beaches, Costa Rica is easily accessible from the Liberian international airport. The fairly recent five-star property sits between mangrove trees and the Pacific Ocean and offers swank sleeps. The W has many rooms to choose from: from rooms with balcony views to treehouse rooms to one of our favourites, an oceanside corner suite and an exclusive swimming pool. This modern room features soft bedding with bright paints tranquil enough to switch on your VPN and enjoy cozy movie nights or even have fun on $5 minimum deposit casino nz. The facilities include outdoor swimming pools, beach clubs, 18-hole golf courses, spas and three restaurants.

Rancho Pacifico – Costa Rica Luxury Resorts

For a family friendly experience visit Rancho Pacifico, located in Uvita, a private 400-acre forest surrounded by tropical rainforests. Luxury Boutique property with a romance theme with spacious suites and villa accommodations decorated in stone or wooden with a large bed. Many rooms include an outdoor shower, a plunge bath, or spiral staircase. It serves excellent organic food. It also provides excellent spas, which offer views of the treatment rooms. Various activities are offered such as horseback safaris and hiking trips to waterfalls during sunset on the coast.

Hotel Nantipa – A Tico Beach Experience

The luxurious Hotel Nantipa in Santa Teresa offers an ideal surfing destination. The boutique property offers barefoot luxe vibes and just fifteen bungalows and suites nestled between the jungle and beaches. It is definitely focused on surfing at this place, many guests come specially for this break. If you aren’t into surfing there are still many things to do. Chill out on the hammock or swim at the swimming pool. You can also explore the surrounding Nicoy Peninsula with foot and horse. For food, the restaurant at the shore serves excellent Costa Rica cuisine.

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica is the most luxurious five-star resort in Costa Rica. Catering is primarily for the couple or the family alike. There are several children’s clubs with pools and organized activities. Select a room suite or villa when choosing accommodation in a resort. They’re beautifully designed and feature stone, bamboo, and wooden accents. All standard rooms also have a sea view. The 1-bedroom suite has private plunge pool for large families, and a villa has a three-bedroom suite.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo

Margaritaville Beach Hotel offers excellent mid-size accommodations on Flamingo Beach in Guanacaste. Rooms are mainly designed for families in various layouts, however, most have balconies or some sea view. The rooms have a clean feel and modern décor. The resort provides a complete package with a recommended meal option because there is no nearby meal option. Amenities include swimming pools and playground for children at the property. The hotel offers an exercise area as well as a spa. Location: Playa Flamingo Santa Cruz.

Villa Buena Onda

This is an all-inclusive and boutique-style villa with a panoramic view over Papagayo and its many lush islands. A famous honeymoon destination known for its excellent cuisine is just steps away from Coco Beach or a short taxi journey that features sidewalk restaurants. Guests have the ability to join The Club at Coco Bay or the Beach Club at nearby beaches. At these two locations you can take yoga classes or rent snorkeling gear and have a chance to get into their swimming pools and gyms.

La Carolina Lodge

Sunlit deck at La Carolina Lodge. Credit: Courtesy of La Carolina Lodge. The hotel is situated near Volcano Tenorio, overlooking the riparian waters and tropical forests. Various cottages or homes are suitable for groups. Three typical Costa Rican meals and drinks include coffee and daily cleaning of the room. Activities such as hiking, horseback riding, a spa treatment, or a gardening tour can be done without charge.

La Paloma Lodge

Beach Lapalme Lodge in Costa Rica Credit: Courtesy of Lapalmes Lodge This Lodge overlooks the Pacific and is set in tropical forests just steps from isolated black sand beaches. Bungalows and guest rooms have balconies that allow you to relax in a peaceful environment. Dinner includes a family meal with fresh fish, shrimp & poultry, fruit and homemade bread.

A Costa Rica resort for everyone

Costa Rica’s undeniably stunning beaches, delicious cuisines and secluded landscapes attract tourists. From families looking for entertainment to honeymooners looking for the most beautiful place to live, Costa Rica offers everything you need. All of our resorts have a small, intimate atmosphere. Explore the following favourites. Hacienda Alta Gracia is a sprawling luxury property located in southern Costa Rica and a good place of recreation.

Hotels & Resorts for Honeymooners

The whole process of planning a wedding is daunting. Planning your dream honeymoon should also take place. Costa Rica Experts prides itself on bringing you the best the country has to offer. We’ve selected the newest resort hotels and resorts in the country to make the perfect honeymoon experience. This small boutique property offers open-air bedrooms enclosed by lush greenery at the quiet beach. The intimate ambience and ethereally tropical ambience are the perfect combination for romantic nights with peaceful sunshine walks. Just a few steps from the ocean, surrounded by miles of beaches.

Resorts for Family Fun, Relaxation & Adventure

We can ease your stress and help you plan your best family getaway. Our list of Costa Rica’s best vacation locations guarantees you an unrivalled experience. This beautiful hotel offers hot springs adventures, fine dining and relaxation. The hotel is situated high above the mountains giving spectacular views from almost every corner of the vast land. Parents can take part in water activities and horse riding at the Club Rio Outdoor Centre

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

