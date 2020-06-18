Shopping malls reopen this weekend for Father’s Day

(QCOSTARICA) This weekend malls will reopen their doors this weekend, expecting greater demand and the reason why, even, the date originally established for reopening for June 21, is one day earlier, Saturday, June 20.

The health guideline established by the Government, due to the coronavirus pandemic, dictates that stores can only maintain 50% of their capacity.

Julio Castilla, president of the Chamber of Commerce, stressed that the sector is optimistic about the reopening, which he described as necessary to promote the economic reactivation of the country.

“Within this new normal, stores prepare to reopen during the weekend, respecting and complying with all the protocols and guidelines stipulated by the health authorities,” stressed Castilla.

“As a sector, we have been working hand in hand with the government to promote economic reconstruction and achieve a gradual return of the activity of the trade sector, so seriously impacted by the Covid-19”, added Castilla.

The business spokesperson emphasized, as the only uncertainty, that the vehicle restriction remains, on Saturdays and Sundays, until 7 pm.

Stores will have discounts of up to 40% on merchandise to promote sales, the Chamber of Commerce reported.

In the initial schedule of the Executive Power, businesses could open their doors to the public on Sunday, but it was brought forward to this Saturday after a request made by businessmen to the Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), Victoria Hernández.

The pandemic caused a strong blow to the country’s commercial sector, which, as of last April, registered a 15% drop, compared to the same month of 2019, according to the monthly index of commercial activity, prepared by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR).

The opening on Saturday will be under a strict cleaning and disinfection protocol.

Lucía Rojas, marketing manager of the largest shopping center in Central America, City Mall, told La Republica, “We are prepared to receive 50% of our visitors in the safest way, with all the measures and provisions indicated by the Ministry of Health from the weekend.”

The shopping center says it has a complete biosecurity and bio-cleaning protocol, among them temperature-taking of all the clients that enter, hand disinfection, alcohol dispensers available at sufficient strategic points, and the reduction of the number of parking spaces available, among other measures.