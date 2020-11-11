Sign our petition for the foreigner’s driver’s license exemption

QCOSTARICA – In several days, foreigners (tourists) who have been in the country for more than three months will not be able to drive in the country given the decision by the Ministry of Transport not to extend the temporary exception for driving in Costa Rica with a foreign license past November 18.

This despite immigration allowing foreigners without residency in the country, to remain legally until March 2, 2021.

The petition:

“The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Transport – has announced that as of November 18, tourists who have remained in Costa Rica longer than three (3) months will no longer be allowed to use a foreign driver’s license to drive in the country.

Tourists can legally drive in Costa Rica using a driver’s license from another country for up to three months after their date of arrival.

Due to the pandemic, in March an extension to the three month rule was made.

Likewise, the grace period for a Costa Rican driver’s license extended to foreigners with temporary and permanent residency in Costa Rica since March 2020 will also expire on November 18.

After that date, foreigners living in Costa Rica that do not have temporary or permanent residency AND that do have temporary or permanent residency and who have not homologated their foreign license will no longer be able to drive in the country with a foreign license and passport as was permitted under the extension period.

This presents a problem for many.

Prior to March 19, leaving Costa Rica and returning restarted the three month rule.

Prior to March 19, the option of a short trip to Nicaragua or Panama was an option.

That is not the case this November.

The air borders are now open, yes, that is correct, but that would mean unnecessary air travel at this time only to be able to drive their cars.

Besides the health risk, in these times of pandemic, there are requirements to enter another country and to return to Costa Rica only to be able to drive their cars, which is an economic plus for the cash strapped country.

We ask to please reconsider the decision, as you did in the previous months, to extend the driving privileges of this group until March 2, 2021.

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministerio de Transporte – anunció que a partir del 18 de noviembre, los turistas que hayan permanecido en Costa Rica más de tres (3) meses ya no podrán usar una licencia de conducir extranjera para conducir. en el país.

Los turistas pueden conducir legalmente en Costa Rica con una licencia de conducir de otro país hasta tres meses después de la fecha de llegada.

Debido a la pandemia, en marzo se hizo una extensión a la regla de los tres meses.

Asimismo, el período de gracia para una licencia de conducir costarricense extendido a extranjeros con residencia temporal y permanente en Costa Rica desde marzo de 2020 también expirará el 18 de noviembre.

Después de esa fecha, los extranjeros residentes en Costa Rica que no tengan residencia temporal o permanente Y que sí tengan residencia temporal o permanente y que no hayan homologado su licencia extranjera ya no podrán conducir en el país con licencia extranjera y pasaporte como fue permitido bajo el período de extensión.

Esto a pesar de que la inmigración permite a los extranjeros sin residencia en el país permanecer legalmente hasta el 2 de marzo de 2021.

Esto presenta un problema para muchos.

Antes del 19 de marzo, salir de Costa Rica y regresar reiniciaba la regla de los tres meses.

Antes del 19 de marzo, la opción de un viaje corto a Nicaragua o Panamá era una opción.

Ese no es el caso este noviembre.

Las fronteras aéreas ahora están abiertas, sí, eso es correcto, pero eso significaría viajes aéreos innecesarios en este momento solo para poder conducir sus autos.

Además del riesgo para la salud, en estos tiempos de pandemia, existen requisitos para ingresar a otro país y regresar a Costa Rica solo para poder conducir sus autos, lo cual es una ventaja económica para el país con problemas de liquidez.

Le pedimos que reconsidere la decisión, como hizo en los meses anteriores, de extender los privilegios de conducir de este grupo hasta el 2 de marzo de 2021.”

