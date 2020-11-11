Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 118,566 confirmed cases as at November 10

QCOSTARICA – The general manager of Health on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, reported 979 new cases of COVID-19, of which 295 are by epidemiological link and 684 by testing, for a total of 118,566 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 101 years.

There are 57,390 women and 61,176 men, of whom 100,352 are Costa Rican and 18,214 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

A total of 72,941 (61.5%) have recovered, of which 35,129 are women and 37,812 are men.

The number of hospitalizations has begun to climb again after a break in the past week. On Tuesday, 492 people are hospitalized, 198 of them in intensive care with an age range of 17 to 93 years.

For Tuesday, 11 deaths were reported: nine men and two women, with an age range of 38 to 92 years.

In total, there are 1,502 deaths associated with COVID-19: 568 women and 934 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

- Advertisement -