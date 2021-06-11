Simple to request certification of vaccines against covid-19 applied in Costa Rica and abroad

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health issued a new guideline on Thursday that establishes the requirements to request the vaccination certificate against covid-19 in Costa Rica and abroad.

This procedure can be done online, using this form.

To prove identity, the Ministry requests to include a digital signature on the form, which must be sent to the email certificadovacuna.covid19@misalud.go.cr.

Those who do not have a digital signature should send a copy of their identification document (cedular, passport, or DIMEX) to the same email address, as well as a copy, both sides, of the vaccination card issued by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund ( CCSS),.

In the case of people who have received the immunization abroad, they must present the affidavit that establishes the guideline and send it to the same email.

Once the form is completed, the applicant will receive a confirmation with a processing number and the certificate will be sent through the aforementioned email address.

However, people who require the vaccination certificate for international use must collect it in person at the central offices of the Ministry of Health in San Jose. This “for the apostille process carried out in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said the Ministry.

The processing time is ten business days, once the requirements have been fully received. To this must be added one week, given that the CSSS sends the data of the inoculated to the Ministry of Health once a week.