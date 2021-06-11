Friday 11 June 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Simple to request certification of vaccines against covid-19 applied in Costa Rica and abroad

The request is by online form, but document for international use must be picked up in person at the central offices of the Ministry of Health

by Rico
25

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health issued a new guideline on Thursday that establishes the requirements to request the vaccination certificate against covid-19 in Costa Rica and abroad.

The certificates would allow people vaccinated in Costa Rica to travel to nations that require verification of the application of the vaccine as an entry requirement.

This procedure can be done online, using this form.

To prove identity, the Ministry requests to include a digital signature on the form, which must be sent to the email certificadovacuna.covid19@misalud.go.cr.

Those who do not have a digital signature should send a copy of their identification document (cedular, passport, or DIMEX) to the same email address, as well as a copy, both sides, of the vaccination card issued by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund ( CCSS),.

In the case of people who have received the immunization abroad, they must present the affidavit that establishes the guideline and send it to the same email.

Once the form is completed, the applicant will receive a confirmation with a processing number and the certificate will be sent through the aforementioned email address.

However, people who require the vaccination certificate for international use must collect it in person at the central offices of the Ministry of Health in San Jose. This “for the apostille process carried out in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said the Ministry.

The processing time is ten business days, once the requirements have been fully received. To this must be added one week, given that the CSSS sends the data of the inoculated to the Ministry of Health once a week.

 

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

