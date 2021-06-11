Friday 11 June 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 11, “EVENS”

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

Today, Friday, June 11, only EVENS can circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The odd/even vehicle restriction that started on Wednesday, May 19 will be until June 13, then we will have two weeks of only two plates restricted from circulation to odd/even weekends and back to the odd/even for two full weeks of odds and evens, up to July 11.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

