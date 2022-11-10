Six drunk drivers daily face criminal charges

QCOSTARICA – Every day, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) refer an average of six drivers to the prosecution for the alleged crime of drunk driving. From January to September, 1,833 drivers had to face this process.

This situation worries authorities, because, in addition, October registered a 33% increase in deaths associated with drunk driving, with six fatalities. While in all the other months there were twelve.

Drivers under the influence of alcohol, blowing between 0.50 and 0.75 on a breathalyzer or a blood test of between 0.25 and 0.38 milligrams face pay a fine of ¢327,000 colones and six points.

Professional and novice drivers under the influence of alcohol, between 0.20 and 0.50 grams or in a breathalyzer or between 0.10 and 0.25 milligrams in a blood test, face the same sanction.

Exceed the 0.75 grams or 0.38 mlg in the case of private drivers or exceeding 0.50 grams or 0.25 mlg in the case of professional and novice drivers, it implies a criminal sanction, that can result in jail time and a criminal record.

