Guanacaste Airport announces increased flight frequencies for the 2022-2023 high season

High season in Guanacaste is from November 2022 to April 2023; the United States, Canada and Switzerland are the three main markets that will increase

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport (LIR), a member of the VINCI Airports network, announced that it will have an increase in frequencies of flights for this high season – which runs from November 2022 to April 2023 – compared to the same period of the previous year.

This increase in frequencies comes mainly from the United States, Canada and Switzerland.

American Airlines from Dallas will have a daily flight from December 2022 to April 2023, while the previous season flew from one to four times a week. For its part, the service from Charlotte will increase from one weekly to daily.

Alaska Airlines will go from four to six weekly flights to flying eight times from Los Angeles. This trend will continue in the period from December this year to April next.

Additionally, airlines such as Delta, United, Southwest and Jetblue will also increase frequencies during this period.

Read more: American tourist becomes the ten millionth passenger at the Guanacaste airport

From Toronto, Canada, Air Transat will increase from 1 to 3 weekly flights. Also from Toronto, Westjet will fly 5 weekly operations and Air Canada will go from 5 weekly to one daily.

For its part, the Swiss airline Edelweiss doubled its service from November 2, now operating twice a week.

As of December 17, Frontier airlines introduces its new route from Atlanta. The next day, Sunwing will reactivate a triangulated route from Edmonton and Calgary, which reinforces the position of the Canadian market in Guanacaste.

Read more: 2022 Visitation to Guanacaste Airport Exceeds Total Pre-Pandemic Passengers

Most of the new flights will operate from the second half of November, which coincides with the US Thanksgiving holiday celebrated on Thursday, November 24. This behavior will continue until the Easter celebrations of 2023.

“We are promoting the positive mobility of VINCI Airports in Costa Rica. With the announcement of the increase in frequencies and the start of the high season, we see that the route development strategy has borne fruit. We are very excited about the positioning of Guanacaste as a tourist destination,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

