Wednesday 23 August 2023
type here...
Search

Six months after the opening of the Limonal – Cañas stretch shows premature deterioration, according to UCR

InfrastructureNationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Fuel prices to go up, waiting regulatory approval

QCOSTARICA -- Fuel prices are expected to increase based...
Read more

Six months after the opening of the Limonal – Cañas stretch shows premature deterioration, according to UCR

QCOSTARICA -- The newly expanded Limonal-Cañas section of the...
Read more

Marijuana legalization loses a battle, but not the war

QCOSTARICA -- The fight to make marijuana use legal...
Read more

Why Costa Rica is a Thriving Latin America Tech Hub

Costa Rica has embraced the forefront of the tech...
Read more

U.S. collaborates with Costa Rica on cybersecurity

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will receive a cybersecurity assistance...
Read more

Sent a Sinpe Movil by mistake to someone else?

QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil has become one of the...
Read more

80% of AyA meters are in a state of disrepair

QCOSTARICA -- Eight out of ten water meters that...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536.22 BUY

¢543.63 SELL

23 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The newly expanded Limonal-Cañas section of the Interamericana Norte (Ruta 1) already shows signs of premature deterioration.

The Limonal – Cañas section of the Ruta 1

This, regardless of the fact that the expansion of that highway was officially inaugurated just six months ago, according to the Laboratorio Nacional de Materiales y Modelos Estructurales (Lanamme) de la Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) – National Laboratory of Materials and Structural Models of the University of Costa Rica.

On the other hand, evidence of poor construction practices has been identified, according to specialists from the university.

- Advertisement -

“Problems have been detected in the resistance of the concrete, breaches in the stabilized base samples and in the asphalt mix samples,” according to a public report.

The expansion consisted of the rehabilitation and expansion of this segment on Ruta 1, going from two to four lanes – two ways in each direction.

The construction of this concrete highway, which extends over 21 kilometers, was carried out by the Spanish company Azvi and had a cost that exceeded US$90 million.

This section of the highway plays a fundamental role in tourism and international trade, being the main route that connects the Central Valley with the North Pacific region of Costa Rica.

The Barranca-Limonal section of the Interamericana Norte is under construction with completion anticipated in 2026

Currently, the extension of the Limonal – Barranca (Puntarenas) stretch of the Ruta 1 is being constructed, with completion anticipated in 2026. When finished, traveling between Barranca (Puntarenas) and Liberia (Guanacaste) on the Ruta 1, at the posted speeds, should be under two hours, rather than the three-plus hours it typically takes (not including extra time due to construction-related traffic).

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMarijuana legalization loses a battle, but not the war
Next articleFuel prices to go up, waiting regulatory approval
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Fuel prices to go up, waiting regulatory approval

QCOSTARICA -- Fuel prices are expected to increase based on the...
Read more

Six months after the opening of the Limonal – Cañas stretch shows premature deterioration, according to UCR

QCOSTARICA -- The newly expanded Limonal-Cañas section of the Interamericana Norte...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

The streets of Costa Rica is home to at least 5,800 people

QCOSTARICA -- In Costa Rica, there are at least...
National

Flag raising could affect traffic on the General Cañas

QCOSTARICA -- September 15th is coming up and it's...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: