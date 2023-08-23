Fuel prices to go up, waiting regulatory approval

QCOSTARICA — Fuel prices are expected to increase based on the latest request by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing – made to the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) – Public Services Regulatory Authority.

Not if, but when approved, the price of a liter of super gasoline will increase ¢68, regular ¢53, and diesel fuel ¢45.

Thus, a liter of super will go from the current ¢721 to ¢789, regular from ¢692 to ¢745, and the diesel from ¢590 to ¢635.

The increase is expected to take effect in the last days of this month or first days of next month.

Essentially, the same factors are responsible, such as the changes in the exchange rate, the global market prices, etc.

