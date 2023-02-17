QCOSTARICA – Six out of ten companies reported effects from Covid-19 during 2022, according to the Directory of Companies and Establishments, published by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

It should be noted that last year the effect was less than that reported in 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic impacted more than 90% of the companies in the country.

According to the INEC, seven out of ten companies expect their payroll to be maintained in the coming months.

