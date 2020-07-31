Six people arrested for obstructing ruta 27 this Friday morning

(QCOSTARICA) Six people were arrested for blocking passage on the ruta 27, at the Santa Ana intersection, this Friday morning.

The arrests were made by officers Fuerza Publica (national police) of those who disobeyed the order to clear the road in front of the Forum and Mega Super, in Santa Ana.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed that among those arrested there are four men and two women “for obstruction of the national public highway.”

Minutes after the arrest it was reported that the road was free to transit.

“The detainees were transferred to the San Jose flagrancy prosecutor’s office the MSP said through its press office.

Apparently, the protesters were merchants, among others, demanding relaxed sanitary measures to allow them to open their businesses, eliminate the “closed” phase (August 10 to 21) and allow the vehicular restriction be from 5 am to 10 pm. In orange alert areas all merchants other than essentials will have to close again and the vehicular restrictions are form 5 am to 5 pm daily.

They also clamor for some benefits that allow them to improve their economy, such as a discount on utilities and a government mandate to pay less rent, among other items.

