More than 100 people were laid off from their jobs at the Smile Direct Club, located in Alajuela where the plant operates. The company, dedicated to the production of orthodontic devices, has been operating in the country since 2016. It also has facilities in El Guarco de Cartago.

The reduction in the number of employees is due to the fact that the company is aligning the strategy in Costa Rica with its global strategy and jobs in the production part are being reduced, as indicated by spokesmen of the company, reports La Republica.