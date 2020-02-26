The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced Tuesday the ban of passengers from Italy and South Korea from entering the country, with the aim of preventing possible cases of coronaviruses in El Salvador.

The ban is now up to three countries, including passengers from China, where the outbreak originated.

“I have ordered immigration to prohibit the entry of people from South Korea and Italy, to prevent the coronavirus from entering our country,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account.

He ordenado a @migracion_sv la prohibición del ingreso de personas procedentes de Corea del Sur e Italia, para evitar que el Coronavirus entre a nuestro país. Los connacionales y diplomáticos que vengan de esos países tendrán que pasar un período de 15 días en cuarentena. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 25, 2020

In addition, Salvadorans returning from those countries and diplomats will have to complete a quarantine period of 15 days.