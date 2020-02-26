The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced Tuesday the ban of passengers from Italy and South Korea from entering the country, with the aim of preventing possible cases of coronaviruses in El Salvador.

The ban is now up to three countries, including passengers from China, where the outbreak originated.

“I have ordered immigration to prohibit the entry of people from South Korea and Italy, to prevent the coronavirus from entering our country,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account.

In addition, Salvadorans returning from those countries and diplomats will have to complete a quarantine period of 15 days.

