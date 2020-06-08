Monday, 8 June 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

Some covid-19 patients taken off ventilators are taking days or even weeks to wake up

Washington Post
By Washington Post
6
Modified date:

After five days on a ventilator because of covid-19, Susham “Rita” Singh seemed to have turned a corner. Around midnight on April 8, doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital turned off the sedative drip that had kept the previously healthy 65-year-old in a medically induced coma.

“The expectation is that you should start waking up after six hours, 12 hours or a day,” said her daughter, Silky Singh Pahlajani, a neurologist in New York City. “But it was six-and-a-half days before she started … opening her eyes. I thought she had suffered a massive stroke.

Continue reading …

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleMigrant Ticos in the United States more vulnerable to COVID-19
Next articleNew Zealand says coronavirus ‘eliminated’ and life can resume without restrictions
Washington Post
Washington Posthttps://www.washingtonpost.com

Related Articles

Costa Rica will resume hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19 patients

Health Rico -
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will resume hydroxychloroquine treatment...
Read more

MOST READ

News

2020 and 2021 holidays would move to Fridays and thus boost tourism

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Reactivating tourism so that it generates jobs throughout the country is the objective of a bill presented by PLN legislator and the former...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: What is the community transmission that Nicaragua and Panama face? Will it arrive in Costa Rica?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The notorious increase in positive cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica has once again put on alert a country that until now has...
Chile

The fateful days of Chile on account of the Covid-19 pandemic

Q24N -
(AFP) Coronavirus cases skyrocket and escalate in Chile, whose hospital capacity is already on the brink of collapse. And despite the visible effects of...
Money

7 out of 10 in Costa Rica reduced food consumption due to the pandemic crisis

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Seven out of ten in Costa Rica had to reduce or eliminate the consumption of foods that are not of basic necessity, as...
Economy

Rubén Pacheco: “Tourism is in a race with the lion at its back”

Rico -
The re-opening of international flights, the modification of sanitary regulations, and financial support, all done in a moderate but in a consistent manner, are...
Taxes

Services and products would cost more in July

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tighten the purse strings, come July we can expect to pay more for rice, bread, beans, the pet products and even to buy...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA