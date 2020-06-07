Sunday, 7 June 2020
DONATE
Front PageRedaqted

Migrant Ticos in the United States more vulnerable to COVID-19

23 Costa Ricans have died in the United States from the coronavirus, more than double the number of deaths in Costa Rica. According to experts, factors such as the type of employment and access to medical care influence these numbers.

by Rico
37
Front Page Migrant Ticos in the United States more vulnerable to COVID-19

23 Costa Ricans have died in the United States from the coronavirus, more than double the number of deaths in Costa Rica. According to experts, factors such as the type of employment and access to medical care influence these numbers.

Modified date:

Michael Morea, 30, left for the United States two years ago. The search for the popularly called “American dream” led him to leave Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, and travel to New Jersey, with the aim of saving money and then starting a business in Costa Rica; however, COVID-19 took his life in April.

He is joined by Adonay Díaz, 52, who has lived in the U.S. for 30 years and recently married in February. These men are just two of the 23 Costa Ricans who have died in the United States since the first coronavirus case appeared in January: 13 in New Jersey, 4 in New York, 2 in Pennsylvania, 2 in Florida, 1 in Massachusetts, and 1 in Utah.

In March, the streets of New York City looked deserted. The U.S. registers a total of 110.028 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo: AFP)

- payin the bills -

According to the Costa Rica ambassador in the U.S., Fernando Llorca, there could be an underreporting in the deaths of Costa Ricans because the official report is not transferred to the embassies. Consular offices record deaths only if a relative or acquaintance reports it.

Llorca pointed out that some of them were illegally in the U.S.

In the case of the deceased, the ambassador mentioned that the country – due to the context of the emergency – ordered the bodies of the people killed by COVID-19 to be buried or cremated as quickly as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inundated the entire planet with death, as daily headlines show. The United States and Costa Rica are not the exception, both add deaths and infections;

- paying the bills -

However, the numbers are far apart. And even the Costa Ricans killed in the United States are more than double the deaths in Costa Rica.

The state of New Jersey is coming back to reality, assures Libaniel Urbina. In the streets, as usual, this Saturday, May 30, crowds of people were seen circulating and talking, some of them without masks or physical distance. (Photo: Libaniel Urbina/Semanario Universidad)

According to data from the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), it is estimated that 250,000 Costa Ricans live abroad, of which 125,000 are in the United States; that is, approximately half of the Ticos who live outside the country.

So what factors influence that there are more deaths of Costa Ricans from COVID-19 in the US than in Costa Rica?

For Carmen Caamano, a researcher at the UCR Institute for Social Research, one of the main factors influencing these numbers is the absence of a public health system, which makes immigrants less likely to be cared for when they become ill. Furthermore, there is no primary health care, while in Costa Rica the Ebais (local clinics) fulfill this task.

“Insurance also has small print. They can take care of a (bone) break but in the small print it says that only one x-ray is done. In the end, you don’t know if the bone was repaired because you only have access to one x-ray,” said Caamano.

- paying the bills --

In addition to this, the policies of persecution against immigrants by US President Donald Trump make it harder for a person who is ill to seek help, for fear of being detained or deported.

“When there are undocumented, there is the terror of going to hospitals. This increases the risk of infection and death. Many are dying at home,” said the researcher.

A couple from New Jersey was not stopped by the pandemic to marry on May 30. Photo: Semanario Universidad

Another important element is that the work performed by the majority of Costa Ricans is related to personal care, restaurant service, cleaning, construction, roofing, gardening, among others; that is to say, they are dedicated to tasks that are not homeworking and that in and of themselves constantly expose them to risks.

“In the case of the undocumented, they are in a more vulnerable condition, since they have to accept any condition from employers so that immigration does not detect them, send them to prison or deported,” he added.

Ambassador Llorca, who is a former president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (2017-2018) and former Minister of Health (2015-2017), added that until Monday, June 1, 91 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Costa Ricans living in the United States.

 

Previous articleDaily COVID-19 cases could soar from 30 to 240, study reveals
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Daily COVID-19 cases could soar from 30 to 240, study reveals

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) If the country fails to curb the COVID-19 contagion curve,...
Read more

Costa Rica negotiates to enter “tourist bubble” organized by Australia

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica is negotiating to be part of a select...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Costa Rica’s “Manhattan Project”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Román Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), explained the work being carried out in Costa Rica to develop, produce...
Read more
Money

Central Bank withdraws ¢50,000 banknote from circulation

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) You hardly see them in circulation. They are not dispensed at ATMs. About the only way to get your hands on one specifically...
Front Page

Chang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next week.

Rico -
Costa Rican scientist and former NASA astronaut, Franklin Chang, confirmed that last Wednesday the plasma engine being developed in Costa Rica was started for...
Coronavirus

Controversy in Italy by ‘Coronavirus no longer in Italy’ statement of famous doctor

Q Costa Rica -
The chief of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Alberto Zangrillo, claims COVID-19 ‘clinically no longer exists’ in Italy, even in the Lombardy region....
The Americas

All Bark, No Bite: How US Bungled Case of ‘Major’ Money Launderer

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - US authorities alleged in 2016 that Nidal Waked and other members of his powerful and well-connected family in Panama were among “the...
Moving forward from covid-19

Tourist buses will return to the street under vehicular restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After almost 3 months without being able to circulate, the transport units (big buses, small buses, minivans, etc) dedicated to tourism services ("turismo")...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA