Saturday 28 August 2021
type here...
Search

Soon a vaccine against Chikungunya

A multi-country Phase II / III clinical trial of a vaccine led by the International Vaccine Institute in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Ltd began in Costa Rica this week

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
Fumigation is one of the measures to combat the Aedes aegypti, which transmits dengue and chikungunya also is infected bites a healthy person.
Paying the bills

Latest

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that...
Read more

What Forms of Social Proof are Used on Instagram and How this Phenomenon Helps to Boost Your Account

Digital marketing is all about making one’s presence impactful...
Read more

Online Casino In Finland

Finland is one of the 5th biggest betting nations...
Read more

Costa Rica Gave Refuge to 249 Cubans Between January and April 2021

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica granted refugee status to 249...
Read more

The Different Types Of Bonuses Offered By Finnish Casinos

One of the things that attract players to play...
Read more

Soon a vaccine against Chikungunya

QCOSTARICA - The world may soon get a new...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The world may soon get a new weapon against the debilitating infection of Chikungunya, thanks to aA multi-country Phase II / III clinical trial of a vaccine led by the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) began in Costa Rica, on August 24, 2021.

Chikungunya (/ˌtʃɪkənˈɡʊnjə/ CHI-kən-GUUN-yə; Makonde for “that which bends up”) virus (CHIKV) is an arthropod-borne virus, of the genus Alphavirus, that is transmitted to humans by virus-carrying Aedes mosquitoes.

The research is funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) with support from the Ind-CEPI mission of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), India.

- Advertisement -

The Global Chikungunya Vaccine Clinical Development Programme (GCCDP) seeks to develop and manufacture an affordable Chikungunya vaccine to achieve WHO prequalification to enable its distribution in low- and middle-income countries, consistent with CEPI’s core commitment to equitable access, affordability, and sustainability.

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said: “The vaccine candidate is an ingenious, well-researched vaccine. The human trial has begun an important trial phase in furthering the evaluation of safety and immunogenicity.”

Sushant Sahastrabuddhe, acting associate director general at IVI and principal investigator of GCCDP, said: “The start of this trial in Costa Rica is a significant milestone in the effort to make available a safe, effective, and affordable Chikungunya vaccine for the one billion people around the world at risk of Chikungunya virus infection.”

“It is very encouraging to witness the commencement of Phase II / III study of BBV87 in Costa Rica. This milestone is a first step towards developing a promising vaccine candidate against Chikungunya, an exhausting disease,” said Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT.

BBV87 vaccine is an inactivated whole virion vaccine based on a strain derived from an East, Central and South African genotype. Inactivated virions technology has a safety profile that potentially makes this vaccine accessible to special populations, such as the immunocompromised and pregnant women, that some other technologies cannot reach.

In addition to the trial in Costa Rica, trials are expected to begin in Panama and Colombia in September 2021 and in Thailand and Guatemala shortly thereafter.

- Advertisement -

Up to July 31, 2021, 85,304 cases have been reported, the majority from Brazil, India, Belize, Malaysia, and Peru.

In Costa Rica, as of July 3, 18 cases have been reported. This is an increase of 4 cases since  June 12, 2021.

The first cases of chikungunya fever in Costa Rica were reported in 2014.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article2,787 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a figure that had not been seen since May
Next articleThe Different Types Of Bonuses Offered By Finnish Casinos
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s COVID report: Cases, hospital admissions and deaths associated with COVID-19 increase

QCOSTARICA - Epidemiological week 33, which spanned from August 15 to...
Read more

Optimistic: Peak of the pandemic wave in Costa Rica would be in a week

QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks, Costa Rica has experienced an increase...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

The Ortega-Murillo Regime’s Cycle of Vengeance and Reprisals

TODAY NICARAGUA  – The Ortega regime has established a...
Indicators

Costa Rica is tops in the world in attracting foreign investment

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is the country that attracted...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.