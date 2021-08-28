Saturday 28 August 2021
type here...
Search

2,787 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a figure that had not been seen since May

Meanwhile the deceased were 14, there are 1,121 people hospitalized and of them, 445 are in an ICU bed.

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that...
Read more

What Forms of Social Proof are Used on Instagram and How this Phenomenon Helps to Boost Your Account

Digital marketing is all about making one’s presence impactful...
Read more

Online Casino In Finland

Finland is one of the 5th biggest betting nations...
Read more

Costa Rica Gave Refuge to 249 Cubans Between January and April 2021

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica granted refugee status to 249...
Read more

The Different Types Of Bonuses Offered By Finnish Casinos

One of the things that attract players to play...
Read more

Soon a vaccine against Chikungunya

QCOSTARICA - The world may soon get a new...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The covid-19 virus does not stop and with the delta variant in our country, every day it becomes more contagious.

The new infections reported this Friday, August 27, were 2,787, a figure that we have not seen since May when a record 3,173 new cases was recorded on the 12th of that month.

- Advertisement -

According to the report by the Ministry of Health, on Friday 1,121 people were hospitalized, of which 445 people are in intensive care, the average age 51 years.

Fourteen deaths related to covid were reported Friday, bringing the total now to 5,431.

Given this, the CCSS on Monday, August 30, accelerates the application of the second vaccine for people between 30 and 57 years old. See Vaccinated over 30 years old, second dose will be advanced to 8 weeks after receiving the first

With the change, it is expected that by the end of September 47% of the population will already have completed their vaccination scheme, that is have received both doses.

As of Monday, August 23 (the latest figures made public) a total of 1,003.,508 people have had both doses, representing 19.44% of the target population to be vaccinated. See the full report by the CCSS here.

If you have doubts about when your second shot is due, use the chart below or visit the CCSS Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

The new CCSS vaccination schedule.

The second shot will be on the same day of the week as your first shot, just four weeks earlier than was scheduled.

For those under 30 years of age, the application of the second dose remains in 12 weeks, that is, it is not advanced.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 28: “ODD” ending Plates CANNOT circulate
Next articleSoon a vaccine against Chikungunya
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Lack of English and low schooling hit job quality

QCOSTARICA - One of the most acute gaps between the demand...
Read more

Today’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica fell...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Business

Liberty Latin America’s plans for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With 6.3 million subscribers in 12 countries...
HQ

Today 50 years ago: Government closed brothels in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA - Prostitution in Costa Rica is...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.