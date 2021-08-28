2,787 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a figure that had not been seen since May

QCOSTARICA – The covid-19 virus does not stop and with the delta variant in our country, every day it becomes more contagious.

The new infections reported this Friday, August 27, were 2,787, a figure that we have not seen since May when a record 3,173 new cases was recorded on the 12th of that month.

According to the report by the Ministry of Health, on Friday 1,121 people were hospitalized, of which 445 people are in intensive care, the average age 51 years.

Fourteen deaths related to covid were reported Friday, bringing the total now to 5,431.

Given this, the CCSS on Monday, August 30, accelerates the application of the second vaccine for people between 30 and 57 years old. See Vaccinated over 30 years old, second dose will be advanced to 8 weeks after receiving the first

With the change, it is expected that by the end of September 47% of the population will already have completed their vaccination scheme, that is have received both doses.

As of Monday, August 23 (the latest figures made public) a total of 1,003.,508 people have had both doses, representing 19.44% of the target population to be vaccinated. See the full report by the CCSS here.

If you have doubts about when your second shot is due, use the chart below or visit the CCSS Facebook page.

The second shot will be on the same day of the week as your first shot, just four weeks earlier than was scheduled.

For those under 30 years of age, the application of the second dose remains in 12 weeks, that is, it is not advanced.

