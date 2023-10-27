Southwest announces daily flight from Orlando to Costa Rica for next year

QCOSTARICA — A new daily flight from Orlando, Florida, to San Jose, Costa Rica, by Southwest Airlines will start next June next year.

The flight will depart from Orlando Airport (MCO) at 11:30 a.m. (Florida time) and will arrive at the San José Airport (SJO) at 12:45 pm local time.

The return flight will take off at 8:55 a.m. from the Juan Santamaría Airport and will arrive in Orlando at 2:15 p.m.

Starting June 4, 2024, Southwest will also increase from one to two weekly flights (Saturdays and Sundays) from Baltimore and Denver to San Jose.

“Air connectivity plays a fundamental role in the development of our tourism sector. This announcement is the result of the work we do at the ICT (Instituto Costarricense de Turismo), in this case in conjunction with AERIS (San Jose airport manager), to attract airlines. We hope to close the year with an income of close to 2.5 million tourists, which would exceed the number of visits by air prior to the pandemic,” said William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism.

