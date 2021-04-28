Southwest confirms return to Costa Rica in June

QCOSTARICA – Low-cost Southwest airlines confirmed its return to Costa Rica in June. Southwest is the latest US airline to confirm its return to the country after operations paralyzed last year due to the pandemic.

The airline will resume service with a flight from Houston (IAH) to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) on June 6.

Direct service from Baltimore-Washington D.C. (BWI) to Liberia (LIR) will also start in early June. No date has been specified.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Southwest flew to Costa Rica from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), however; that route is now a very congested one, with competition from Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue and American Airlines (via Miami).