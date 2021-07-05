Spanish edition of Men’s Health magazine recognizes Costa Rica as the best healthy destination

QCOSTARICA – Men’s Health magazine recognized Costa Rica as the “best international healthy destination” in the first edition of the Healthy Places 2021 awards in its Spanish version.

For the election, the July and August edition of the magazine developed a study with more than 4,000 readers on tourism, health and well-being, which culminated in the choice of Costa Rica on destinations such as Switzerland, Tokyo, New York, Hawaii, Maldives, Australia, Japan or Thailand.

- Advertisement -

The magazine is aimed at the male public interested in destinations to enjoy a summer of health and well-being, always in search of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organizers and editors of the magazine, Costa Rica was recognized for the advancement in sustainability policies and social progress.

The tropical forests, the coasts in the Caribbean and Pacific, suitable for practicing all kinds of sports, were also among the reasons.

The magazine writes about Costa Rica:

- Advertisement -

It brings together more than 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and the advance in sustainability policy and social progress makes this destination one of the most desirable in the world. With tropical forests and coasts in the Caribbean and Pacific, it is perfect for practicing all kinds of sports. In addition, new direct flights to its capital, San José, make it even more appealing.

It deserves the award because … Its perfect settings for sports.



Another factor in favor is the air connection, since the new direct flights to San José that will be activated during the month of July with Iberojet and the increase in frequencies with Iberia show the interest towards Costa Rica.

“We are very pleased with the recognition granted and this award confirms Costa Rica’s position in Spain,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Spain is one of the four main source markets for tourists to Costa Rica from Europe and during the month of July direct flight connections will increase, as indicated by the ICT in a statement.

The country is making efforts to reactivate the tourism sector, vital for the Costa Rican economy, but the measures have not yet produced the expected effects.

- Advertisement -

In addition, since last July 1, the Value Added Tax (VAT) of 4% for tourism services came into force, whose entry into force had been postponed for one year due to the pandemic, with which the tourism sector considers that reactivation will be affected.

The other seven winning options in their category that constitute an opportunity to maintain and follow the healthy lifestyle that marks your day to day without giving it up on your travels, are:

Tenerife, wellness destination

Marbella Club, wellness village

Gran Canaria Spa, Wellness & Health: Body-mind harmony

Gran Canaria Tri, Bike & Run: The most sporty island

Gymage Loung Resort, go further

Naked & Sated, the illusion of Marcos Llorente and Ibai Gómez

Buchinger Wilhelmi, 100 years of history