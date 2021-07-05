Monday 5 July 2021
Spanish edition of Men’s Health magazine recognizes Costa Rica as the best healthy destination

This is the first edition of the Healthy Places awards in the Spanish version

by Rico
18

QCOSTARICA – Men’s Health magazine recognized Costa Rica as the “best international healthy destination” in the first edition of the Healthy Places 2021 awards in its Spanish version.

Mountain biking in Costa Rica. Getty Images

For the election, the July and August edition of the magazine developed a study with more than 4,000 readers on tourism, health and well-being, which culminated in the choice of Costa Rica on destinations such as Switzerland, Tokyo, New York, Hawaii, Maldives, Australia, Japan or Thailand.

The magazine is aimed at the male public interested in destinations to enjoy a summer of health and well-being, always in search of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organizers and editors of the magazine, Costa Rica was recognized for the advancement in sustainability policies and social progress.

The tropical forests, the coasts in the Caribbean and Pacific, suitable for practicing all kinds of sports, were also among the reasons.

The magazine writes about Costa Rica:

It brings together more than 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and the advance in sustainability policy and social progress makes this destination one of the most desirable in the world. With tropical forests and coasts in the Caribbean and Pacific, it is perfect for practicing all kinds of sports. In addition, new direct flights to its capital, San José, make it even more appealing.

It deserves the award because … Its perfect settings for sports.

Another factor in favor is the air connection, since the new direct flights to San José that will be activated during the month of July with Iberojet and the increase in frequencies with Iberia show the interest towards Costa Rica.

“We are very pleased with the recognition granted and this award confirms Costa Rica’s position in Spain,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Spain is one of the four main source markets for tourists to Costa Rica from Europe and during the month of July direct flight connections will increase, as indicated by the ICT in a statement.

The country is making efforts to reactivate the tourism sector, vital for the Costa Rican economy, but the measures have not yet produced the expected effects.

In addition, since last July 1, the Value Added Tax (VAT) of 4% for tourism services came into force, whose entry into force had been postponed for one year due to the pandemic, with which the tourism sector considers that reactivation will be affected.

The other seven winning options in their category that constitute an opportunity to maintain and follow the healthy lifestyle that marks your day to day without giving it up on your travels, are:

  • Tenerife, wellness destination
  • Marbella Club, wellness village
  • Gran Canaria Spa, Wellness & Health: Body-mind harmony
  • Gran Canaria Tri, Bike & Run: The most sporty island
  • Gymage Loung Resort, go further
  • Naked & Sated, the illusion of Marcos Llorente and Ibai Gómez
  • Buchinger Wilhelmi, 100 years of history

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Nicaragua: The Dictatorship Burns its Bridges

Central America

US publishes list of corrupt officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Rico -
Q24N - The United States released this Thursday the names of more than 50 officials and former officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,...
El Salvador

Families Search for Loved Ones Gone Missing in Post-War El Salvador

Rico -
Q REPORTS (IPS) - The pain that María Estela Guevara feels over the disappearance of her niece Wendy Martínez remains as intense as it...
Rico's Digest

O Canada! It’s time to celebrate Canada Day!

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Canadians celebrate Canada Day on July 1. In Costa Rica, the Canadian Club of Costa Rica does a great job organizing...
Guanacaste

Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday...
Trends

The Gaming Industry Is Planning For Diversification In 2021

Carter Maddox -
The gaming industry saw a huge profit in 2020 due to COVID-19 as people were locked inside their houses. After having a blockbuster profit...
Health

Today’s covid news: 17 people die a day from causes related to covid-19; imminent arrival of Delta variant expected

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though the number of daily infections and deaths, hospitalizations, including ICU has been decreasing, they are still too high to consider ourselves...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, registered a new eruption this Sunday, July 4,  at 4:31 pm. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ This was confirmed...
Redaqted

