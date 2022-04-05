Tuesday 5 April 2022
Starbucks opens three new stores in Costa Rica

The company projects the opening of four more stores this year, with a goal of 23 locations

BusinessHQ
By Q Costa Rica
Starbucks opens three new stores in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Starbucks announced the opening of three new stores in Costa Rica – in Cartago, Sabana Sur (San Jose) and Belén (Heredia) –  bringing the total to 19 locations.

The Starbucks franchise coffee shop chain opened its 15th location in the Multiplaza Escazú shopping center in May 2021. Photo: Nicole Perez

The Cartago store opened on March 30, the Sabana Sur opened its doors on April 2 and as to Belén, Heredia, April 8 is the opening date.

The company added that it will be opening four more stores this year, with the goal of having 23 locations across various parts of the country, though the majority are located in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Each location requires an investment of between US$500,000 and US$600,000 dollars. Each new store provides some 60 direct jobs.

“We are very excited about the growth that the brand is having in the country thanks to the great acceptance we have from Costa Ricans,” said María José Gutiérrez, head of Marketing for Starbucks Central America.

Starbucks arrived in Costa Rica in 2012.

 

Q Costa Rica
