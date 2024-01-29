Starting this Monday, the winds will increase due to cold thrust number 14

QCOSTARICA — With possible wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, the beginning of the week will be characterized by the influence of cold thrust number 14 over the entire country.

Winds are expected to increase in speed, in regions such as northern Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

For the Northern Zone and the Caribbean, the presence of cloudiness is forecast, and the possibility of intermittent rainfall in these areas is not ruled out.

As explained by the meteorologist, Paulo Solano, while in Guanacaste and the Northern Zone the winds may hit the 90 km/h mark, in the Central Valley, we can expect gusts of up to 60 km/h.

This also means colder temperatures, a few degrees lower than normal for this time of year.

From the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN):

Cold Thrust #14 will be passing through the northern Caribbean Sea and Central America this Monday, which will favor an increase in atmospheric pressure over the region. The main effect that is projected for Costa Rica due to the presence of this system is that of a gradual acceleration in the intensity of the wind with strong gusts in the Central Valley and Guanacaste.

In addition, cloudy conditions and intermittent rains are expected to persist in the Caribbean and the Northern Zone, as well as occasional drizzles east of the Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

The Pacific regions are not expected to have significant rainfall except for possible very localized showers in mountainous areas of the Central Pacific.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related