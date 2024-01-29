Monday 29 January 2024
The COVID-19 death toll rose from 3 to 14 during the week of January 14 to 20.

Likewise, in this last reported epidemiological week, 480 cases were confirmed, which represents an increase of 39% compared to the previous seven days.

The COVID-19 death toll rose from 3 to 14 during the week of January 14 to 20.

QCOSTARICA -- Fourteen people died from COVID-19 related causes...
QCOSTARICA — Fourteen people died from COVID-19 related causes in the third epidemiological week of 2024, from January 14 to 20; This was stated by the Ministry of Health in its latest epidemiological report.

This means that in this period there were almost five times the number of deaths reported in previous weeks, when this figure barely amounted to three.

Likewise, in this last reported epidemiological week, 480 cases were confirmed, which represents an increase of 39% compared to the previous seven days.

Regarding those hospitalized, Health reported a total average of 80 people hospitalized for COVID-19. This means an increase of 33% compared to the previous week.

To date, there have also been four COVID-19 outbreaks in different CCSS services.

Low vaccination

This scenario occurs at a time when COVID-19 vaccination has been declining in the country. According to the Ministry of Health, the country has reached 58.3% vaccination coverage with third doses.

Coverage in second doses, for its part, is 85.2%, and in first doses it is 90.7%.

The largest delay in the country is found in the fourth and fifth doses, where the coverage achieved is 24.2% and 6.6% respectively.

