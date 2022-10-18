‘State of the Nation’ foresees an increase in the number of households unable to buy the basic food basket

QCOSTARICA – The Programa Estado de la Nación (PEN) -State of the Nation Program, reported that this year is likely to leave more households that do not have sufficient income to buy the basic food basket.

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) reports that 2021 closed with more than 104,000 families with this condition.

According to a PEN analysis, the increase in the cost of living does not escape the goods that make up the basic basket, which would mean that more households do not have the purchasing power for those same items.

PEN researcher, Karen Chacón, emphasized that this will change eating habits in some sectors of the population.

The PEN will present its annual report in mid-November.

