Tuesday 18 October 2022
type here...
Search

‘State of the Nation’ foresees an increase in the number of households unable to buy the basic food basket

In 2021, more than 104,000 families were registered in this indicator

BusinessConsumptionRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

‘State of the Nation’ foresees an increase in the number of households unable to buy the basic food basket

QCOSTARICA - The Programa Estado de la Nación (PEN)...
Read more

Costa Rica did once have its own airline!

TOAY COSTA RICA - Yes, Costa Rica did have...
Read more

Heavy rains caused flooding in Quepos, Parrita and Jacó

QCOSTARICA - The heavy downpours of Monday afternoon caused...
Read more

Families spend ¢11,000 more on food for each person, compared to a year before

QCOSTARICA - Families in Costa Rica are going through...
Read more

Another blow to freedom of expression in Venezuela

Q24N - The National Association of Journalists of Venezuela...
Read more

Ruta 34 with “paso regulado” due to landslide in the Tárcoles sector

QCOSTARICA - Ruta 34 on Sunday joined the list...
Read more

Get your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains typical of the rainy...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢614.36 Buy

¢619.93 Sell

18 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Programa Estado de la Nación (PEN) -State of the Nation Program, reported that this year is likely to leave more households that do not have sufficient income to buy the basic food basket.

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) reports that 2021 closed with more than 104,000 families with this condition.

- Advertisement -

According to a PEN analysis, the increase in the cost of living does not escape the goods that make up the basic basket, which would mean that more households do not have the purchasing power for those same items.

PEN researcher, Karen Chacón, emphasized that this will change eating habits in some sectors of the population.

The PEN will present its annual report in mid-November.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica did once have its own airline!
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica did once have its own airline!

TOAY COSTA RICA - Yes, Costa Rica did have its own...
Read more

Families spend ¢11,000 more on food for each person, compared to a year before

QCOSTARICA - Families in Costa Rica are going through a complicated...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica will allow passage to the massive Venezuelan migratory wave

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General...
Consumption

‘State of the Nation’ foresees an increase in the number of households unable to buy the basic food basket

QCOSTARICA - The Programa Estado de la Nación (PEN)...
Paying the bills